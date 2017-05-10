Bay League baseball championship to be determined on final day
By Randy Angel
Mira Costa moved into a first-place tie with Peninsula Tuesday when both teams won their first of two games with their respective rivals.
Mira Costa (21-7, 6-2) capitalized on a three-run home run by Chris Penna in the fifth inning and a solid performance by sophomore pitcher Christian Bodlovich to defeat host Redondo 6-0.
Bodlovich hurled six shutout innings for the Mustangs who will host Redondo (16-10, 6-3) in the regular-season finale Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Meanwhile, Peninsula (20-6, 7-2) shutout visiting Palos Verdes 3-0 and will travel to take on the Sea Kings on Thursday.
If Redondo and Palos Verdes emerge victorious in Thursday’s games, it would create a four-way tie for first place.
A victory by either Mira Costa or Palos Verdes would give the winner at least a share of the Bay League title.
CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be announced Monday, May at 10 a.m. and available at cifss.org.
