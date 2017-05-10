Bay League baseball championship to be determined on final day

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa moved into a first-place tie with Peninsula Tuesday when both teams won their first of two games with their respective rivals.

Mira Costa (21-7, 6-2) capitalized on a three-run home run by Chris Penna in the fifth inning and a solid performance by sophomore pitcher Christian Bodlovich to defeat host Redondo 6-0.

Bodlovich hurled six shutout innings for the Mustangs who will host Redondo (16-10, 6-3) in the regular-season finale Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, Peninsula (20-6, 7-2) shutout visiting Palos Verdes 3-0 and will travel to take on the Sea Kings on Thursday.

If Redondo and Palos Verdes emerge victorious in Thursday’s games, it would create a four-way tie for first place.

A victory by either Mira Costa or Palos Verdes would give the winner at least a share of the Bay League title.

CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be announced Monday, May at 10 a.m. and available at cifss.org.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.