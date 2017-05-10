Easy Reader South Bay Summer Calendar 2017

Puppet power

Friday, May 12

Join Richard Woloski’s high-energy puppets entertain the whole family. 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For a list of more programs visit colapublib.org or call (310) 379-8475.

Golf Fore a Cause

Friday, May 12

Golf Fore a Cause at the South Bay YMCA’s 25th Annual Send a Kid to Camp Golf Tournament. Proceeds provide financial assistance to local children so you can feel good about your day on the course. To register contact Sarah Winfrey at (310) 602-4930, SarahWinfrey@ymcaLA.org, or visit ymcala.org/torrance-south-bay/pages/fore-the-kids.

Celebrate Manhattan Beach

Friday, May 12

The Manhattan Beach Rotary Club hosts a celebration of Manhattan Beach with an an evening of comedy, magic, cocktail tastings, dinner and premium wines. Live and silent auction. 6 p.m. Manhattan Beach Marriott, 1400 Parkview Ave., Manhattan Beach. Tickets are $175 and can be purchased at celebratemb.org/Home/Tickets.

Reading to BARK Dogs

Saturday, May 13

Children are invited to practice their beginning reading skills with a friendly therapy dog. Registration is required. Please contact the library for information. For ages 5 – 7. 10:30 – 12 p.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For a list of more programs/events visit colapublib.org or call (310) 379-8475.

Yoga on the Octagon

Saturday, May 13

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach and The Bay Club present Yoga on the Octagon. 2nd Saturday of each month until June 10, 2017. 10 a.m. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. Redondopier.com.

Cycling for Cancer

Saturday, May 13

Join Tour of Long Beach, a premier cycling event that fundraises for pediatric cancer research at Jonathan Jaques Children’s Cancer Center at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. 30 miles, 62 miles, 100 miles and a free 5-mile Family Fun Ride. All routes end at the Finish Line Festival with live entertainment, food trucks and a beer garden. Shoreline Drive and Linden Avenue, Long Beach. For more information, contact Kari Cho at (562) 933-1670 or kcho@memorialcare.org. 6 a.m.

Community Rose Show

Saturday, May 13

South Coast Rose Society hosts its 36th Annual Community Rose Show, a Celebration of Roses & Clematis. Anyone can enter their roses on Saturday morning between 7 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Ribbon Presentations at 12:30 pm. Individual roses or bouquet arrangements. Free. 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Palos Verdes Peninsula. For questions call (310) 544-1948 or visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Spaghetti on Fire

Saturday, May 13

At the Woman’s Club of Redondo Beach’s Historical Clubhouse, 400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. A donation of $15 gets you a spaghetti dinner, cooked and served by the Redondo Beach Firefighters, plus salad, bread and a dessert. Children 8 under are free. Proceeds go to local charities. Silent auction. Tickets at the door. Call Linda at (310) 540-6814 for more information.

YPPA 2nd Annual Casino Night

Saturday, May 13

Torrance Memorial’s Young Physicians and Professionals Alliance (YPPA) host its 2nd annual country western-themed Casino Night. 6:30 p.m. Knights of Columbus Hall, Redondo Beach. Cocktails and BBQ dinner. $50 for YPPA members. $95 for non-members. Proceeds will support construction of Torrance Memorial’s new Pediatric and Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit. Purchase tickets by visiting torrancememorial.org/YPPADonation. Call (310) 517-4728 for more information.

Scout Day at The SEA Lab

Saturday, May 13

The SEA Lab Scout Day is for everyone. Hands-on activities relating to marine life and oceans. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. $5. The SEA Lab, 1021 N Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. Contact Rebecca Fent with any questions, fent@lacorps.org, (310) 318-7458.

Composting Made Easy

Saturday, May 13

Composting is nature’s way of recycling food and yard waste into a valuable and free organic fertilizer for your garden. Learn simple composting techniques in this one-hour workshop.Residents can purchase a Compost Bin for $35 (a $99 value) or a Worm Bin for $35 (a $129 value). 10 – 11 a.m. Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden, 1237 N Peck Ave, Manhattan Beach.For questions contact Julie at (310) 546-1354 or Julie@manhattanbeachbotanicalgarden.org.

Take Mom to the Movies Concert

Sunday, May 14

Bring mom to hear this very popular Mother’s Day Concert at the South Coast Botanic Garden, entitled, “Take Mom to the Movies,” with featured guest Rena Urso-Trapani on flute. This 60-member, symphonic band is under the direction of Christine Hayes.. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Proceeds benefit the Palos Verdes Symphonic Band and South Coast Botanic Garden Foundation. 5 – 7 p.m. Frances Young Hall, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. $10 per person at the door, children 12 and under free. (310) 544-1948 southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

Toddler Storytime: Early Birds

Wednesdays, May 17 – August 14

Stories, rhymes, and songs especially for toddlers, ages 18 months – 3 years. 10:30 a.m. Hermosa Beach Library, 550 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. For a list of more programs/events visit colapublib.org or call (310) 379-8475.

Teen Substance Use In the Beach Cities: What Every Parent Should Know

Wednesday, May 17

Join South Bay Families Connected for this free, monthly parent education event. The class will offer substance use prevention strategies and also provides an opportunity to connect with other parents and discuss shared challenges. Joan Stein Jenkins, Manhattan Beach City Prosecutor and Head of the Juvenile Diversion Program & Captain Milton McKinnon, Hermosa Beach Police Department will lead the discussion. 7 – 8:30 p.m. Hermosa Valley School, 1645 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach. To register for the event, visit southbayfamiliesconnected.org/events.

Sophisticated Snoop 2017

Friday, May 19 – Sunday May 21

American Martyrs Parent Association 44th Annual Home Tour. View six fascinating homes. Tickets $35. Questions call (310) 545-8559. American Martyrs School, 1701 Laurel Ave., Manhattan Beach. (See story elsewhere in this magazine). Americanmartyrsschool.org.

Hermosa Beach Garden Club

Annual Plant Sale

Saturday, May 21

Indoor and outdoor plants, white elephants, crafts, jewelry and baked goods. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Clark Building, 861 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach. For more information call (310) 944-1271.

The 58th Annual Armed Forces Day Concert

Friday, May 19

The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West (Torrance Police Department) perform at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Free admission but tickets are required. Tickets will be passed out starting at 1 p.m. on a first come-first served basis on Wednesday, May 13. Limit 4 tickets per adult. James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive. For questions call (310) 781-7171. Torranceca.gov.

Saturday, May 20

Woodies Picnic and Car Show

Classic woodies and a display of vintage surfboards return to the Automotive Driving Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 310-909-0950 610 Lairport St. El Segundo, CA 90245. AutomotiveDrivingMuseum.org.

Peter Pan (1924)

Avalon Casino Theater

Saturday, May 20

The first film adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s play Peter Pan was filmed on Catalina Island and has been called one of the greatest children’s films ever made. A live orchestra will accompany this rare screening of the legendary film. Proceeds will benefit the Catalina Island Museum. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for 1 p.m. screening. Members $25, Non-Members $28, Children (3-15) $10. For more information visit CatalinaMuseum.org

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library Book Sale

Saturday, May 20, June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16

Tables and shelves full of used books, cd’s, and children books at bargain prices. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. also Mondays 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1309 Bard Street, Hermosa Beach, behind Stars Antiques, one-half block west of the library. For information visit hbfol.org.

30th Annual Walk For Life

Saturday, May, 20

One in three women and one in two men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Relay For Life helps the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking research, crucial patient care programs, and education and prevention information. 9:00 a.m. at Veterans Park, Redondo Beach. Onsite registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and festivities begin at 8:30 a.m.

Torrance Armed Forces Day Run/Walk

Parade

Saturday, May, 20

The Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce and UCLA Health present the Torrance Armed Forces Day 5K Run/Walk. 5K features include commemorative event T-shirt for each participant. First place l male and female will be invited to ride in the Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade immediately after the 5K. 8 – 9:30 a.m. Del Amo Fashion Center, Madrona Ave. entrance between Carson Street & Fashion Way, Torrance. To register, please visit villagerunner.com or call (310) 220-0233 for complete race info.

Port of Los Angeles tours

Saturday, May 20

Free LA Harbor boat tours. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Two Locations: Los Angeles Maritime Museum, 600 Sampson Way, Berth 84, San Pedro, Bannings Landing, 100 E. Water Street, Wilmington. Lawaterfront.org.

3rd Annual WalkAbout Redondo Beach

Saturday, May 20

The North Redondo Beach Business Association and Blue Zones Project invite residents to walk the 2.8 mile sidewalks of WalkAbout circle between the South Bay Galleria and Aviation Blvd. Participants will collect stamps on their WalkAbout event passport from each business they enter. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. At noon, a barbecue lunch will be served at the Redondo Beach Community Services parking lot. Lunch is free for all walkers submitting a passport with 10 “stamps” from participating businesses. nrbba.org/events/walkabout-redondo.

5th Annual Tour De Pier

Saturday, May 21

Enthusiastic cyclists gear-up to find a cure for cancer at the 5th Annual Tour de Pier at the Manhattan Beach Pier. The unique fun and fitness fundraiser benefits three cancer charities: the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research; the Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach and the Uncle Kory Foundation. Last year, the TDP broke records by raising more than $1.1 million for cancer charities. 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Manhattan Beach Pier & Strand, 2 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. For more information visit tourdepier.com.

South Bay Beer & Wine Festival

Saturday, May 21

Over 80 of the best of Southern California’s regional breweries, wineries and restaurants including craft brewers from throughout the west. $75. Tasting of all beer, wine and food is unlimited, and each festival attendee receives a great souvenir glass. 1 – 5 p.m. Tickets at sbbeerwinefest.com/tickets/. Proceeds fund the community outreach programs of Rotary Clubs within the South Bay and Harbor cities of Los Angeles. Ernie Howlett Park, 25851 Hawthorne Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. For more information visit Sbbeerwinefest.com.

Tri Cities Sister Cities Fundraiser

Sunday, May 21

The 14th Annual Sister Cities Fundraising afternoon offers Ortega 120’s superb food and extensive tequila selection from noon to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit cultural exchange programs. $25 online at HB-Sistercity.org. 1814 S. Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach. (310) 792-4120.

Seaside Lagoon opens

Saturday, May 27

The Seaside Lagoon is open daily through the summer, beginning today. Swim in the protected, salt water lagoon. A children’s play area, snack bar and barbeque pits and tables for parties are also available. 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. daily through September 4. Adults (over 17) $7. Children (2-17) $6. Under 2 Free.

Grunion Fish-Tival with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium

Saturday, May 27

Participate in grunion arts and crafts, watch a classic grunion video, interact with grunion researchers, touch live tidepool animals and see the many fish and other live animals at the Cabrillo Aquarium. Everyone will head to the beach to observe these enchanting fish. Warm clothing is recommended. $5 for adults and $1 for seniors, students, and children. Lawaterfront.org.

Night Hike on the Preserve

Saturday, May 27

Visit the Madrona Marsh Preserve as the sun sets and day gradually changes into night. Listen to the sounds of animals and insects as they begin their nightly activities. Limited to the first 25 people who sign-up. 7 – 9 p.m. 3201 Plaza Del Amo, Torrance. Pre-registration is required. $5 per person or $10 per family. To register and for more information contact the Madrona Marsh Nature Center at (310) 782-3989.

Hermosa Memorial Day Weekend Fiesta

May 27 – 29

Arts & crafts, two live music stages, beer garden, food court, and rides have made Hermosa’s Memorial Day and Labor Day fiestas two of the popular events in Southern California. Free offsite parking. HBChamber.net. (310) 376-0951

Torrance Antique Street Faire

Sunday, May 28

Every fourth Sunday of the month. 200+ Sellers with Antiques, Collectibles, Furniture, Crafts, Jewelry, Vintage Clothes, Plants, LP’s, Home Decor & More…all on sale at bargain prices. Antique Appraisals only $3 per item. Live music. Lots of great restaurants, bakery sports bars nearby. Free, pet friendly. 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 1317 Sartori Ave., Torrance. For questions call Julie (310) 328-6107 or visit TorranceAntiqueFaire.com.

Redondo Memorial services

Monday, May 29

The Veterans Memorial Task Force, Redondo Beach Elks Lodge #1378 and the

City of Redondo Beach honor veterans at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Veterans Park, 300 The Esplanade, Redondo Beach. The service will be followed by a BBQ picnic open to the public and sponsored by the Redondo Beach Elks. The BBQ is free to all Veterans and members of the military services, Fire personnel and Police Officers. A $5 donation is requested of other attendees. For more information visit RBVeteransMemorial.com

Farmers Market Summer Hours

Tuesday, May 30

New summer hours at the Manhattan Beach Farmers Market. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Located at Metlox Plaza behind Shade Hotel. Healthy eating choices from local farms and vendors. Exhibitors each week will educate you on everything from healthy eating, to sustainability, to cooking tips and caring for the environment. downtownmanhattanbeach.com.

Open House and Anniversary Celebration

Thursday, June 1

Cheers to 7 years at the Hermosa Five-O Senior Activity Center. Meet and greet, giveaways, light refreshments, photobooth and card readings. Bingo. Musical entertainment. 4 – 7 p.m. 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. For more information, call community resources (310) 318-0280.

Bee Basics

Saturday, June 3

Learn the basics of beekeeping, as well a who to call to safely and responsibly remove bees when an unwanted hive moves onto your property. Learn to be a steward. An observation hive will be a feature of this class. Kids welcome. 10 – 11 a.m. Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden, 1237 N Peck Ave, Manhattan Beach.For questions contact Julie at (310) 546-1354 or Julie@manhattanbeachbotanicalgarden.org.

Fishtivities in Celebration of Shark Week

Saturday, June 3

A day filled with shark activities, games, and crafts at SeaLab. $5 per person. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 1021 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach. Contact Rebecca Fent with any questions, rfent@lacorps.org, (310) 318-7458. lacorps.org/programs/sea-lab/.

British Car Show

Saturday, June 10

Open to any and all British makes. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. International Driving Museum, 610 Lairport St., El Segundo. $10 at the door. For questions call (310) 909-0950 or visit theADM.org.

Sponsor a Child with Cancer at Annual Torch Run

Sunday, June 11

32nd Annual “Champions Run for Life” Torch Run, where close to 300 current and former patients of JJCCC will run, walk, wheel or be carried in an Olympic-style relay. Help celebrate children with cancer or serious blood disorder by donating to the Torch Run or sponsoring a JJCCC patient. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Shoreline Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach. Visit TorchRunOnline.org or call (562) 933-8600 for more information.

30th Annual Palos Verdes Street Fair & Music Festival

Saturday & Sunday, June 10 & 11

Over 200 artisans and vendors. Carnival rides for all ages, Live entertainment on two stages, an International food court and Beer Garden, kiddie area, petting zoo, bungy jump, pony rides and loads of fun for everyone. 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Free admission. Free parking and shuttles. Free music. In the Heart of Palos Verdes on Norris Drive in Rolling Hills Estates

pvstreetfair.com.

1st Annual ADHD Hero 5k Run/3k Walk

Saturday, June 10

Hope So Bright’s 1st Annual ADHD Hero 5k Run/3k Walk in Hermosa Beach is scheduled for June 10th, 2017. All proceeds from this event will go to programs and services in the South Bay that support children with ADHD. 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. North of the Hermosa Pier & the Strand, Hermosa Beach. Event information can be found online at: www.adhdherowalk.com.

Southern California Live Steamers

Saturday, June 17

Mini train rides for the whole family. Public Run Days are every month on the first Sunday, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and the 3rd Saturday from 12 – 3 p.m. Donations are the only way to keep the trains running and the facility and equipment maintained and upgraded. Wilson Park, 2290 Washington Ave., Torrance. Check them out on facebook facebook.com/SoCalLiveSteam/ or call (310) 328-0236.

Summer Celebration

Saturday, June 17

#liveHERMOSA invites familes to hang out with your Parks and Recreation Department and celebrate the summer. Meet your Valley Park Summer Day Camp Counselors, learn about all the summer camps and classes they offer, jump in bounce houses, take pictures with Sunny one last time, enjoy snacks, try out some free demo classes and more. Free. 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Questions? Call (310) 318-0280 or visit hermosabch.org.

Begg Pool Kickoff Party

June 17

Meet the Manhattan Beach summer aquatics staff and have a fun day in the sun. Water games, water balloon toss, swimming, and music. Free. No food will be provided, so bring a picnic to eat on the grass area. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (310) 802-5448 or Begg Pool (310) 802-5428 or (310) 802-5429. Or visit the Summer Aquatics Program at citymb.info

Paul’s Weston photo workshop

June 22 to 25

Paul’s Photo presents a figure workshop in Carmel inspired by the legendary figure photographer Edward Weston. Paul’s also host workshops this summer in the Eastern Sierras, Alaska and Kenuya. For more information visit CreativePhotoAcademy.com.

Riviera Village Summer Festival

Saturday, June 24 & Sunday, June 25

The 40th Annual Riviera Village Summer Festival features over 300 arts and crafts booths, carnival rides, a petting zoo, and a food court.. Jamming in the Sierra Nevada Beer Garden sponsored Beer Garden this year are local bands Singing Joe Cipolla, Barley and Feed the Kitty, songwriter Jeremy Buck, and cover bands Sgt. Peppers Beatle Tribute Band and Spicolies. Free bike valet service provided by Beach Cities Cycling Club. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Complimentary parking is available at South High and West High with a free shuttle service. RVSummerfestival.com.

Summer of Music

Saturday, July 1

Concerts on the Redondo Pier. The Big Mess, In Contempt, Ghost In The Machine and other popular bands perform every Thursday and Saturday through August 31 at the sunset hour, 6 – 8 p.m. Free. 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. For a complete lineup visit redondopier.com/events/.

Redondo Fireworks Festival

Tuesday, July 4

This family friendly special event will feature first come, first serve seating throughout the Seaside Lagoon. Bring beach chairs, blankets and umbrellas (tents are not permitted). All day fun for the kids includes swimming in the warm water Lagoon, inflatable slides, arts & crafts, party music from the Live DJ, and a special menu from Ruby’s. You are also welcome to bring your own prepared foods and drinks. Alcohol free. Adults $20. Kids $12. Gates open at 2 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. (310) 746-7650. Redondofireworks.com.

Hermosa Beach Ironman

Tuesday, July 4

On the beach, north of the Hermosa Beach pier

Run a mile, paddle a surfboard a mile, and then consume a 6-pack of their favorite beer without vomiting. All genders are encouraged and of course you have to be over 21. 9 a.m. Not for the squeamish. A surprise band traditionally ends the event transforming the beach into a giant mosh-pit. Bring your own suds and surfboards. Alcohol fines are tripled in Hermosa Beach on July 4.

Concerts in the park

Sunday, July 3 – September 4

The Manhattan Beach Concerts in the Park run from the first Sunday of July through the first weekend in September. For a list of bands visit citymb.info.

Sunsations

Saturday, July 8

Learn to interpret the sun’s solar flares and prominences, as well as learn about their impact on Earth with Paul Livio, while viewing our nearest star through special solar scopes. Free. For more information contact the Madrona Marsh Nature Center at (310) 782-3989. torranceca.gov.

South Bay Greek Festival

Friday, July 14 – 16

St.Katherine Greek Orthodox Church

For over 50 years, St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Redondo Beach has offered a taste of Greek culture. The three day family friendly festival will feature Greek activities, cultural dancing, a DJ spinning Greek music, and live Greek music. Enter a raffle for $10,000, with each ticket only costing $50. Only 2,000 tickets will be sold, with proceeds benefiting the St. Katharine Building Fund. $2, available at the door. SBGreekfestival.com.

Art as Experience: Sculpture Design

Saturday, July 15

Art as Experience is a welcoming and inclusive family program. The free hands-on art activities promote experimentation and exploration. Workshops are developed in correlation with exhibitions on display at the Manhattan Beach Art Center. First and third Saturday of the month between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Advanced registration required. Children ages 5 and up. To reserve your spot, call (310) 802-5440. The Manhattan Beach Art Center. Studio B, 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach.

Relay For Life Beach Cities

Saturday, July 15

The South Bay’s annual Relay For Life begins at 9 a.m. and continues for 24 hours at Lincoln Elementary School in Redondo Beach. It will begin with a survivor’s lap then a caregiver’s lap. Candlelight Luminaria ceremony at 9 p.m. will honor those who have fought cancer. Closing ceremony at 8 a.m. Sunday. 2223 Plant Ave, Redondo Beach. Relay.acsevents.org.

Photo Boot Camp

Saturday, July 15, Sunday, July 16

The Creative Photo Academy, at Paul’s Photo, offers comprehensive instruction in the the creative photography, beginning with an understanding of the many options on modern cameras. Hone your skills through professional instruction, practical assignments and constructive image reviews. A digital interchangeable lens camera is recommended. Sat. 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Saturday 4-6:30pm Jul 15 – Aug 26

Sunday 10am-12:30pm Jul 16 – Aug 27

Honda Evening Under the Stars

Saturday, August 26

For Our Children hosts its popular fundraiser Under The Stars For Children’s Healthcare. Sponsored by Honda, the gourmet food and wine tasting festival benefits For Our Children and Torrance Memorial Medical Center. 1919 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. For more information visit 4rchildren.net.

Hermosa Labor Day Weekend Fiesta

Weekend of Saturday, September 2

Arts and crafts, two live music stages, beer garden, food court, rides have made Hermosa’s Labor Day fiestas two of the popular events in Southern California. Free offsite parking. HBChamber.net. (310) 376-0951

16th Annual Redondo Beach Pier Chalk Art Festival

Sunday, September 9

Last year more nearly 200 artists, young and old, turned Redondo Beach Pier and the Waterfront into a concrete canvas. Noon to 4 p.m. The all-ages event is free and open to the public with awards going to the best pieces in the age categories, under 4, 5 to 8, 9 to 13, 14 to 17, 18 and up, and professional division. Redondo.org.

Redondo Beach Lobster Festival

Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24

Lobster is the “Maine” draw, but the festival also offers Angus steaks, live music, swimming and stand-up paddling in the lagoon and plenty of kids games. Seaside Lagoon in King Harbor is beautiful and easily accessed. For tickets and music line up visit LobsterFestival.com.

Rods, Rides, and Relics Classic Car Show

Sunday, September 24

Along the waterfront at the Redondo Beach Pier, a collection of carefully selected antique automobiles will be exhibited at the 14th Annual Rods, Rides, and Relics, Classic Car Show. With the Beach Boys singing “Fun, Fun, Fun” in the background, prepare to be transported to a different era among the 100 classics on display. 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vote for your fave. Redondopier.com.

8th Annual Taste of the Pier & Waterfront

Sunday, October 8

Enjoy a variety of small bites, live music and family fun. 12 – 4 p.m. The Redondo Pier, 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. redondopier.com.

Hermosa Beach Fine Arts Festival

Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22

Hermosa Beach’s answer to the Laguna Arts Festival features over 100 select artists, a student art exhibition, face painting and art activities for kids, DJ music, and food trucks. On the sweeping lawn of the beautiful community center in Hermosa Beach at the corner of Pier Ave and the Pacific Coast Hwy. Hermosa Beach is a fun art loving town full of shopping and restaurants, blocks from the Pacific Ocean. http://hermosafinearts.com

