Pro skater Whitehead holds clinic for Manhattan Beach Girl Scouts got wheels

The newly opened Marine Avenue Skate Park in Manhattan Beach hosted a clinic for Beach Cities Girl Scout Troop 3645 last month. The clinic was led by pro skateboarder Cindy Whitehead Whitehead, author of the recently published, “It’s Not About Pretty: a Book About Radical Skater Girls.” In her book, the Hermosa Beach native recalls her mostly positive young skateboarding experiences. “I had so much support from this rad little beach community. The people here helped empower me. They never made me feel any different from the boys,” she told the Girl Scouts. Whitehead is the founder of Girl is Not a 4 Letter Word, a foundation committed to supporting girls in action sports.

The 5,000-square-foot Marine Avenue Skate Park can accommodate 50 skateboarders. It features transition areas that mimic swimming pools, as well as stairs, rails and grind ledges. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk. 1625 Marine Avenue, Manhattan Beach.

