Manhattan Beach’s Smith was retired Naval officer, social leader

Don Smith, of Manhattan Beach, passed away on April 26 at Little Company of Mary Hospital in Torrance at the age of 92. Don was born in Franklin, Indiana and grew up in New Mexico. He attended the Naval Academy and pursued a 24 year career as a Navy line officer. On retiring from the Navy in 1973, Don worked as Director of Administration at Hughes Space & Communications Group. Don pursued many hobbies including leading awesome cycling tours through National Parks. He held leadership roles with SHAWL (Support for Harbor Area Women & Lives) and was President of the South Bay Orchid Society. He was also active with the Hope United Methodist Church Finance Committee and Choir.

Don is survived by his wife Betty, sons Donald, Doug, Kevin, Ken and Brent, daughter Carolyn, daughter-in-law Suzanne and grandchildren Daniel, Graham, Ariel, Luke, Amanda, Blake, Ben, Emily, Elizabeth, Brian and Juliana. A celebration of his life will be held at Hope United Methodist Church in Torrance on May 20, at 10 a.m. Contributions may be made to Hope UMC, 3405 Artesia Blvd, Torrance CA 90504 or SHAWL, PO Box 948, San Pedro, CA 90733 -0948. We will all miss him dearly. ER

