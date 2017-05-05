Reward offered in 2009 killing of Palos Verdes Estates attorney

by Ryan McDonald

Last Saturday would have been the 33rd wedding anniversary of Jeffrey and Cheryl Tidus. But instead of looking for a gift, Cheryl is looking for answers.

Jeffrey Tidus was killed more than seven years ago, shot once in the back of the head at his Rolling Hills Estates home. Unable to find a suspect in the intervening time, detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last week announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Jeffrey Tidus had just returned to his Rolling Hills Estates residence from a charity event in Redondo Beach on the evening of Dec. 7, 2009, said Lt. Victor Lewandowski of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. He went into the house, then returned to grab a laptop computer from his car.

While standing in the home’s driveway, an unknown suspect approached him from behind and shot him “execution-style,” Lewandoski said. Tidus was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he died the following day.

At a press conference last week, Lewandowski said detectives had thoroughly investigated the case and worked leads, but have so far been unable to find a suspect. Detectives had been examining both “his personal life and his professional life,” looking for clues.

Tidus was a prominent civil attorney at the time of his death and a partner with the Los Angeles firm of Baute & Tidus. Recently, several sources came forward with information that “rekindled the investigation,” Lewandoski said.

“Based on what we have learned so far, the focus is now on the professional side, his business. We believe the murder is related to one of the numerous civil lawsuits that he had been involved in throughout the years,” he said at the press conference.

It is not immediately clear what information the tipsters provided, or what cases or clients authorities were examining. Sheriff’s Homicide Detective Joe Espino, who is investigating the case, said he could not comment on the new information because it could compromise other evidence detectives are still seeking.

At the press conference, Cheryl Tidus described her husband a “true believer in justice.” She said she was surprised at the idea that her husband’s civil law practice could have gotten him in trouble.

“He didn’t do criminal law, he didn’t do family law where people get angry…this is just so out of our wheelhouse. I don’t understand how something like this could happen,” she said.

A CBS News story at the time of Tidus’ death, relying on his firm’s old website, said Tidus’ previous clients included Hawthorne Savings, Isuzu Motors of America, and notorious subprime lender New Century Financial. However, detectives do not believe that Tidus was targeted by a former client, but rather an adversary.

“We don’t believe it was a client. We think it may involve someone that he worked against. That’s as specific as I can get,” Espino said.

As part of the investigation, detectives are looking at cases handled by his firm, Baute & Tidus. They have interviewed several attorneys who worked at the firm, including named partner Mark Baute.

Baute, now a principal at the Los Angeles firm Baute, Crochetiere and Gilford, did not respond to a message left at his office.

State records indicate that Tidus became licensed to practice law in 1979. According to the sheriff’s department, Tidus earned his law degree from UC Berkeley, and volunteered with the California State Bar, serving on the Committee on Professional Responsibility and Conduct. He enjoyed running, and was training for the 2010 Los Angeles marathon at the time of his death.

The newly offered $100,000 reward in the case came as a result of a $10,000 contribution authorized by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, and $90,000 offered by Tidus’ family. Tidus left behind his wife Cheryl and a daughter, Illana. Appearing at the press conference with several of her late husband’s relatives, Cheryl Tidus said that her husband touched many lives, and that after years of waiting, those left behind “deserve answers.”

“He was a husband. He was a dad, a son, a brother, an uncle, a really good friend,” she said.

Anyone with information about a possible suspect or this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

