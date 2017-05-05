About Town in Hermosa Beach

Spyder board brings big haul

If you want the ultimate ride, you’ve got be willing to pay the ultimate price. And if you want a Patrick Swayze-owned surfboard, you’d better be prepared to shell out serious cash.

A board shaped by Spyder Surfboards founder Dennis Jarvis for the “Point Break” star sold for

$64,000 last weekend. Money from the sale of the board, auctioned by Swayze’s widow Lisa, will go to fund research to combat pancreatic cancer. The illness took the life of both Swayze and Scott Nussbaum, a South Bay lifeguard and Jarvis’ longtime friend.

The auctioned board featured some special modifications. When Swayze complained that it hurt his chest to paddle a surfboard, Jarvis carved a 15-inch slot down the middle to make room for the actor’s protruding sternum.

Jarvis was involved with the production of “Point Break” from the beginning. He initially tried out for an acting role, but became a technical advisor instead, recruiting former professional surfers Matt Archbold and Dino Andino to serve as stunt doubles. He was also crucial to scouting filming locations, including the end of the Manhattan Beach Pier, which stood in for a surf shop.

“For me, this is really cool,” Jarvis said of the auction. “It’s a big part of my life. That’s where I learned I wasn’t an actor. I’m better behind the camera.”

Pets in the Park

The Hermosa Beach Friends of the Parks is hosting the annual “Pets in the Park” celebration at Valley Park this weekend.

The event, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., is designed to both celebrate pets in the city and encourage responsible pet ownership. Events include a dog costume parade, a pet trick contest, and a blessing of the animals from local clergy. Pets at the event must be on a leash.

Suggested donation for the event is $10. In exchange for the donation, participants receive a reusable bag containing samples of pet products, coupons and a raffle ticket. ER

