South Bay Community Calendar 5-4-17

Thursday, May 4

Emotional Freedom

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Sandra Ruckdasche, a certified Yoga and Chopra Center Instructor to discuss happiness as a state of being. Topics will include the 7 Biological Responses to unmet needs, signs of accumulated Emotional Toxicity, Conscious Communication, and 7 Steps to Emotional Clearing. 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Change is coming

LA BioMed’s 65th Anniversary and the Spirit of Innovation Gala. LA BioMed, located in Torrance, has generated diagnostics, therapeutics and medical devices that have saved the lives of millions and bettered the lives of millions more worldwide. This year’s Gala will be held at Vibiana, 214 S. Main Street, Los Angeles. Cocktails 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. Tickets, $500, may be purchased by calling (310) 222-4240 or online at labiomed.ejoinme.org/Gala2017/SponsorshipPackagesandTickets/tabid/849760/Default.aspx.

Friday, May 5

Women’s empowerment

South Bay Women’s Conference includes dynamic keynote speakers, breakout sessions, an inspirational panel, lunch, plus a networking reception. 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Torrance Marriott, 3635 Fashion Way, Torrance. Tickets $135. Visit SBBWA.com or southbaywomensconference.com.

Saturday, May 6

Monthly Beach Cleanup

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium invites the public to participate in a beach clean-up. Learn about coastal habitat and the benefits of protecting this ecosystem. All ages and abilities. 8 – 10 a.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro. (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Take a walk

PVP Land Conservancy First Saturday Family Hike. Join a naturalist to discover habitat, wildlife and more on an easy hike up the canyon with amazing views of the city. Free. All ages welcome. 9 a.m. George F. Canyon, 27305 Palos Verdes Dr. East, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information, contact (310) 547-0862 or RSVP at: pvplc.org, Events & Activities.

Pets in the Park

Friends of the Parks presents Pets in the Park 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Valley Park. Learn about local pet service providers, responsible pet parenting, meet emcee HGTV celeb Michael Moloney, face painting, dog, cat and mini- horse adoptions, on-site vet offering rabies ($5) other vaccinations ($15) and chipping ($25), on-site pet licensing, and DJ-Doga classes (Yoga with your dog). Suggested donation of $10 per family includes pet samples, coupons and raffle ticket worth $60. Well-behaved pets welcome. All pets must be on leash. 2521 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. For more info visit hbfop.org/pets-in-thepark.html or call (310) 427-5656.

Die-hard comic fans

Free comic book weekend at The Comic Bug. Free comic books, sketches, cosplayers and more. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. 1807 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. For info visit thecomicbug.com or call (310) 372-6704.

And they’re off

Ladies, get out your stylish dresses and hats, and of course, dapper derby-attire for the gents for the 3rd Annual Kentucky Derby Party. Classic mint juleps, derby-inspired drinks, hors d’oeuvres and small plates, along with fun contests and prizes. Free. Call (310) 469-3466 to reserve a table. Noon. Shade MB, 1221 N. Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. Shadehotel.com.

May the horse be with you

Join the California Children’s Rehabilitation Foundation for mint juleps at the Kentucky Derby fundraiser to purchase equipment for rehabilitation patients at Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach. Auction for a variety of activities, such as a trip to the 2018 Kentucky Derby. Derby or cocktail attire required. 6 p.m. Hilton Long Beach, 701 W. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Tickets $225. To RSVP, visit CCRFKids.com or call (714) 345-5651.

Sunday, May 7

Art on the pier

Artwalk on the Boardwalk is walking distance to shops and restaurants on the Redondo Pier, with a beautiful view. Free. Painting, photography, jewelry, ceramics, sculpture and wearable art. 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Redondo Pier, 100 Fishermans Wharf, Redondo Beach. Redondopier.com.

The moon in your eyes

Full Moon Hike at George F Canyon with the PVP Land Conservancy. Must be age 9 and up. $12 per person. 27305 Palos Verdes Dr E, Rolling Hills Estates. Reservations required. Time to be determined. (310) 541-7613 or visit pvplc.org, Events & Activities.

Monday, May 8

To live forever

Torrance Memorial Medical Center and Caring House host “Advanced Care Planning for Smarties” classes. The series of five classes (Mondays through June 12) will cover topics such as the Advance Directives, the role of the Agent and other important, but tough to discuss end-of-life, subjects. 10 a.m. – noon. Free; RSVP required. (310) 517-4711 or visit TorranceMemorial.org/BeingMortal. TMMC’s Richard B. Hoffman Health Conference Center, 3315 Lomita Blvd., Torrance.

Tuesday, May 9

One day, 200 people

South Bay Business Leaders Summit builds relationships, improves time management, sets goals, creates better customer service and improves marketing efficiencies. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Manhattan Beach Marriott, 1400 Parkview Ave., Manhattan Beach. $85 non-members, $75 members.For tickets go to manhattanbeachchamber.com or (310) 545-5313.

Wine @ 5

Blue Zones’ Wine @ 5 event, 5-6 p.m. at A Basq Kitchen. In addition to wine specials, enjoy discounted appetizers. 136 International Boardwalk, Redondo Beach Pier.

Wednesday, May 10

The hobby of kings

The Manhattan Beach Stamp Group meeting. Talk, show and share stamp stories/information to celebrate Spring Holidays. All are welcome. Free. Take home stamps to start a fun hobby or add to your collection. 2 – 3:30 p.m. Joslyn Center Sunset room, 1601 Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach. Call Wint (310) 545-8345 or Melen (310) 372-9505.

Screenagers

Are your watching kids scroll through life, with rapid-fire thumbs and a six-second attention span? Screenagers: Growing up in the Digital Age reveals the impact of tech on kids’ development and offers solutions to find balance. Presented by Redondo Beach Council PTAs, movie is recommended for upper elementary students or older. 6:30 – 8 p.m. Mira Costa High School Auditorium, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Arrive early to check in and find a seat. Learn more at screenagersmovie.com and register at southbayfamiliesconnected.org/events. ER

