Mira Costa, Redondo set to decide Bay baseball title

by Randy Angel

In what has become a common occurrence, the Bay League baseball title will be determined in the final week of the regular season when Mira Costa and Redondo square off in a two-game series.

Although defending champion Redondo entered the week tied with Palos Verdes with a 5-1 league record, it has been rival Mira Costa that has been the hot team.

Mira Costa, who entered the week with a 17-7 overall record and 4-2 in league, completes its series with Morningside on the road Friday then faces Simi Valley in the championship game of the Redondo Tournament Saturday at 6 p.m.

In the tournament semifinals, sophomore Christian Bodlovich kept Mira Costa in the game, surrendering only one run in six innings before the Mustangs erupted for 10 runs in the sixth inning to defeat Peninsula while Simi Valley edged Palos Verdes 2-1.

The win put Mira Costa in its third tournament championship game this season. The Mustangs fell to California 1-0 in the El Segundo Tournament, then on April 19 lost to Huntington Beach 9-4 in the Boras Classic South bracket final after defeating three CIF-Southern Section Division 1 teams.

“Whenever you reach a final in any tournament it’s a sign of positive things,” said Mira Costa first-year head coach Keith Ramsey. “We are a young group of mostly sophomores and juniors with some quality seniors, so to be in our third tournament championship game this year shows our future is bright.”

Ramsey said Bodlovich has been throwing the ball really well all year and the Mustangs have received great outings from Merrick Baldo, Joey Acosta, and Jesse Storey.

“Hitting wise, it’s been a total team effort with everyone in the lineup contributing,” Ramsey added. “The team has done a great job of coming together down the stretch and playing as a unit. We had some adversity at different points in the season and I think they have used that for motivation lately.”

Mira Costa (17-7, 4-2) will play at Redondo Tuesday before hosting the Sea Hawks on Thursday in the regular-season finale. Both games are scheduled for 3:15 p.m.

The Mustangs will need help from Palos Verdes and a sweep of the Sea Hawks to win the Bay League title outright.

“Redondo will always be a battle as they are a talented group and Coach Baumback has the past two CIF championships to show for it over there,” Ramsey said. “We expect a really fun and competitive series.”

Redondo (16-8, 6-1) took sole possession of first place Wednesday with a 4-2 home win against Palos Verdes (17-6, 5-2).

Redondo slugger Danny Zimmerman belted his 10th home run of the season in the fourth inning to tie the game 1-1. He is one round-tripper away from tying the school record of 11 he set last season.

Redondo broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth when Cameron Wong and Mason Grace hit back-to-back singles. Jon Carberry’s double drove in one run and, with first base open, Dicochea hit a sacrifice fly to give Redondo a 4-2 lead.

Christian Dicochea drove in an insurance run with a sacrifice fly to seal the victory.

Redondo defeated St. Bernard 8-0 Saturday in consolation play of its own tournament, but has a tough final two weeks. The Sea Hawks conclude their crucial two-game series with Palos Verdes on the roiad Friday at 3:15 p.m. before taking on rival Mira Costa next week.

Last week, Redondo lost its first league game of the season with a heartbreaking 4-3, nine-inning loss at Peninsula.

After Redondo slugger Danny Zimmerman hit a solo home run to close the gap 3-1 in the sixth inning, the senior came to the plate in the top of the seventh inning with one out and a runner on first.

Peninsula opted to pitch to Zimmerman, who blasted an outside breaking ball over the fence to even the score 3-3.

Zimmerman had one final plate appearance with two outs in the ninth inning but was intentionally walked.

On Friday, Redondo avenged the loss with a 7-4 home victory. Although Zimmerman was intentionally walked three times, his teammates stepped up to carry the load.

Zimmerman, a four-year varsity player who has committed to the University of Michigan, knows his team had its hands full in the final four games.

“This is the same as every year, coming down to the series with Palos Verdes and Mira Costa,” Zimmerman said. “They are both very good teams and we’ll have to sweep at least one of them and at least split with the other to take the title. We’re hoping to win them all and enter the playoffs with a nice winning streak.”

Playoff pairings will be announced Monday, May 15 at 10 a.m. and available at cifss-org.

