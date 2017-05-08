SB Boardriders/Surf Concepts

contest dedicated to McIlroy

by Steve Gaffney

The Saturday, April 22, South Bay Boardriders/Surf Concepts surf was dedicated Sandro McIlroy, a SBBC contest competitor and student at Halstrom Academy in Manhattan Beach. McIlroy died Friday, April 7 in a skateboarding accident in Palos Verdes. The contest was paused late in the morning for a moment of remembrance..

The contest, the fifth in the six contest series was held under sunny skies, in shoulder- to head-high surf.

Kyle Beatty won both the Men’s Open and Junior Divisions. Cody Purcell finish second in the Juniors Division to solidify his lead in the season series, although Beatty still has an outside chance to win the series in the final event.

Warren Kushner placed a strong second in the Men’s Open to clinch the season victory in that division.

Dana Point WSL pro Bethany Zelasko won the Junior Women’s division and placed second in Open Women. It marked the first time in the past two years she hasn’t won both events when she has entered the SBBC contests.

Mira Costa’s Charlotte Sabina grabbed the win in the Women’s Open. Sabina has won the Women’s Open division in both of the SBBC contests she has entered this season

Dave Schaefer upset Tom Seth in the Legends Division. Seth had won four consecutive Legends events and is the runaway Legends series winner

Topanga’s Adler brothers made their presence felt, with Beck winning Boys and making it to the finals in the Juniors. Brother West won the Open Longboard division and advanced the finals of Junior Long Board division, though he was unable to compete in the Junior Long Board finals.

Palos Verdes High’s Rodney Buck took home the Junior Longboard victory with virtuoso noseriding and old school cutbacks.

Boys Division leader Joey Samuelian surfed through illness, hoping to earn enough points to maintain his first place standing. He did more than that with a 2nd place finish, guaranteeing him the season win.

Kai Kushner won the Groms Division with a perfectly surfed backside wave in the last minute of his final, marking the 4th time in five events this season he has earned won his division.

The Francis brothers dominated the Micro Grom and Micro Grom Assisted divisions. Caden Francis has won three straight assisted Micro Grom finals.

The undetermined series winners will be decided in this season’s final SBBC contest, sponsored by Spyder Surf on May 6 at the Manhattan Beach pier.

For more information visit SouthBayBoardriders.com. ER

