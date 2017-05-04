About Town in Redondo Beach: City Attorney takes leave, BCHD Board member steps down

City Attorney takes medical leave

Michael Webb will be taking a six-month medical leave of absence, city staff announced at the beginning of the May 2 Redondo Beach City Council meeting.

The announcement was made as part of a Red Folder item, which are emergency agenda items introduced after the Brown Act-mandated required posting of agendas 72 hours before public meetings.

Webb’s leave of absence is to end no later than Nov. 2, according to Article X of the Redondo Beach City Charter.

Assistant City Attorney Cheryl Park was named by the Council as Acting City Attorney for the duration of Webb’s absence.

Throughout the meeting, residents offered their thoughts to Webb, including activist Jess Money, a longtime critic of City Hall who gave his “best wishes for a full recovery to Mike Webb.”

Bloss steps down from BCHD board

Beach Cities Health District Board Member Lenore Bloss announced during last week’s regularly scheduled meeting that she has stepped down from her position, effective immediately, due to health issues.

Bloss, who was elected in November 2016 to a four-year term after initially being appointed in 2015 to fill the vacancy created by the unexpected passing of Dr. Robert Grossman, cited re-emerging health issues preventing her from being able to fulfill her responsibilities for her decision.

“Lenore has been an exemplary board member and a valuable contributor to the health and well-being of the Beach Cities,” said BCHD CEO Tom Bakaly. “Her passion and love for the BCHD mission, and commitment to serving the community she loves will be deeply missed by all of us. She and her family are in our thoughts and we thank her for her service.”

Following Bloss’ resignation, the Board of Directors directed BCHD staff to present a comprehensive report on the costs, timelines and policies associated with the available options on how to fill the vacancy.

Senior Resource Fair

The City of Redondo Beach Community Services Department will present its annual Spring Senior Resource Fair on Friday, May 5, 2017 from 9 a.m. to noon at Aviation Park and Gym, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

The free event will focus on a range of resources available to local seniors from federal, state and locally funded programs. The City of Redondo Beach considers itself a focal point for senior services in the South Bay and offers a wide variety of social, recreational and educational opportunities. For more information regarding the City of Redondo Beach’s Resource Fair, call 310-318-0650.

