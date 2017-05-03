South Bay arts calendar May 4 to May 11

Thursday, May 4

Bring your sketchbook

Polish your figure drawing skills with a live costumed model, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Manhattan Beach Art Center, 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. It’s free, but you have to supply your own materials. This month it’s “Star Wars”-themed. Open to anyone 16 and above. (310) 802-5440.

Drink them right up

Rich Mahan & The Cocktail Heroes perform at 9 p.m. at Saint Rocke, 142 Pacific Coast Hwy., Hermosa Beach. Mahan is a South Bay native, now living in Nashville and writing and recording his own music. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Dogfish Sundaze goes on at 8 p.m. (310) 372-0035 or go to saintrocke.com.

With simple materials

“Paper and Thread,” new work by longtime South Bay resident Betsy Lohrer Hall, goes on view at Michael Stearns Studio 347, located at 347 W. Seventh St., San Pedro. Open during the First Thursday Art Walk from 6 to 9 p.m. Through June 30. More at michaelstearnsstudio.com.

Friday, May 5

A barrel of laughs

The ever-popular “Laurel & Hardy Festival,” comprised of comedy shorts, both silent and sound, takes place at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Film historian Randy Skretvedt is our host, and the silent shorts will be accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer theater pipe organ. Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Remind you of Elvis?

“Bye Bye Birdie,” presented by the Miraleste Booster Club, is being performed on Friday at 7, plus Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., at Miraleste Intermediate School, 29323 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Rancho Palos Verdes. For tickets, go to showtix4U.com. For questions, contact Birdiemusical@gmail.com.

And the winner is…

Cellist Nicholas Mariscal, the first-prize winner of Peninsula Symphony’s 2017 Knox Competition, performs a recital (with pianist Seonmi Lee) at 12:15 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church and School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574 or go to PalosVerdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/.

Early creativity

The “Young At Art” (HB) Fundraising Art Auction of works made in collaboration by adult docents and students takes place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. at Hermosa Design, 618 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. The event raises money for the Hermosa Beach “Young at Art” program in Hermosa schools. To learn more, email mrsburkhard@hotmail.com.

Fast-talking salesman

“The Music Man,” Meredith Willson’s 1957 hit musical, is being performed Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Harold Hill meets Marian Paroo, and all bets are off. Tickets, $30 to $65. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Saturday, May 6

Picture perfect

“Artrageous,” a community art festival, takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach. It features the work of over 50 church and community artists plus selected works from Mira Costa High School students. Free. Need to know more? Email StephanCooper@me.com.

Crawling up your leg

The Comic Bug is offering up a free comic book day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sketches, cosplayers, comic books. They’re waiting for us at 1807 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. (310) 372-6704.

With beehive hairdos

“Hairspray,” the Broadway musical, based on the 1988 film by crazy John Waters, is being presented by the El Camino College Theatre Department in the Campus Theatre with performances at 8 p.m. this Saturday, plus May 12, 13, 19, and 20, as well at 3 p.m. this Sunday, plus May 14 and 21. It’s set during the early 1960s, a time that no one remembers or else everyone wants to forget. Luke Yankee directs. Tickets, $25 general; $18 children five to 17. The theater is located at 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Tunes that granddad loved

L.A. South towns Chorus presents “Sing It Again, Sam” at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. It’s a revue-style musical trip down memory lane, showcasing Broadway tunes and themes from old movies like “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Sound of Music.” Among the guest quartets: The Velvet Frogs and Ms. Cellaneous. Tickets, $25. Call (310) 781-7171 (theater), (310) 539-9123 (South Towns), or go to lasouthtowns.org.

Over the hill and far away

This month at the Grand Annex you can hear Rumbankete this evening (Saturday) at 8 p.m.; they’re a 14-piece band that specializes in Cuban timba, an evolution of salsa. With hyper-syncopated rhythms, blazing violins and brass. On May 13, pop icon Lisa Loeb performs. Tickets, $20 to $35. Located at 434 W. Sixth St., San Pedro. (310) 833-4813 or go to grandvision.org.

Sunday, May 7

Forecast isn’t so good

“Tortoise in Peril” is a 30-minute film about the dangers that tortoises face, largely because of ravens and (no surprise here) humans. Filmmaker Tim Branning does a Q&A afterwards, and live tortoises will be on hand. Takes place at 5 p.m. in the John Olguin Auditorium at 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. Presented by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. Tickets, $10 (youths free). Go to pvplc.org.

Dawdle with Dylan

The 27th annual Dylanfest, presented by Andy & Renee and their band Hard Rain, takes place from 12 noon to 8 p.m. in the Torino Festival Plaza at the Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $30 in advance and $35 at the door. See story this week for further details. More at andyandrenee.com.

We’re pulling for you, buster

“All Good Gifts” features Lois Bourgon and Dennis McNeill performing Broadway show tunes at 5 p.m. in the Sanctuary of the Manhattan Beach Community Church, 303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach. This is a fundraiser for little Henry Reed, diagnosed with acute leukemia. Tickets, $25. Call Marge Risinger at (310) 798-1617 or go to marjorierisinger@gmail.com.

Island culture

The Okinawa Association of American presents the 20th “Utayabien Wuduyabira” at 2 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre. Tickets, $20. Details at oaamensore.org.

Tuesday, May 9

Watch her carefully

The Torrance Artists Guild presents Debbie Abshear, giving a free watercolor landscape demonstration from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ken Miller Auditorium, 3341 Torrance Blvd., Torrance.

They’ve got the energy

The West High School Dance Dept. presents “Balance Achieved” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, May 11, in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $12. Call (310) 781-7171.

Wednesday, May 10

Sit at our table

“Dinner with Friends,” written by playwright Donald Margulies, opens at Little Fish Theatre, 777 Centre St., San Pedro. Through May 28. For details, (310) 512-6030 or go to littlefishtheatre.org. ER

