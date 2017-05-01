Added on May 1, 2017 Kevin Cody newsletter
Spyder Surf hosts ’70s surf contest at Hermosa Beach pier
Photos by Mike Balzer
Judging from Mike Balzer’s photos, ’70s single fins appeared to work as well contemporary thrusters for the top surfers in Saturday’s ’70s Era surf contest held prior to the Hermosa Beach Surfers Walk of Fame inductions. The contest was hosted by Spyder Surf. Competitors were required to ride ’70s era boards. ER
by Kevin Cody
Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login