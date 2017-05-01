Spyder Surf hosts ’70s surf contest at Hermosa Beach pier

Judging from Mike Balzer's photos, '70s single fins appeared to work as well contemporary thrusters for the top surfers in Saturday's '70s Era surf contest held prior to the Hermosa Beach Surfers Walk of Fame inductions. …

The Hermosa Beach pier earned a place in film folklore with a scene in “La La Land” when star Ryan Gosling leaves the Lighthouse Cafe on Pier Plaza and wanders out on the pier, whistling “City of Stars.” But according to location manager Robert Foulkes, the Hermosa Beach pier wasn't in the original script.…