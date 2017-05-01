Advertisement
 Kevin Cody  

Spyder Surf hosts ’70s surf contest at Hermosa Beach pier

Spyder Surf team rider Matt Pagan puts a ’70s era single fin to work. Photo by Mike Balzer

Photos by Mike Balzer

Judging from Mike Balzer’s photos, ’70s single fins appeared to work as well contemporary thrusters for the top surfers in Saturday’s ’70s Era surf contest held prior to the Hermosa Beach Surfers Walk of Fame inductions. The contest was hosted by Spyder Surf. Competitors were required to ride ’70s era boards. ER

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

