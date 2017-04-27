South Bay Community Calendar 4-27-17

Thursday, April 27

Until the end of time

Torrance Memorial Medical Center and Caring House will host a free screening of the PBS “Frontline” documentary “Being Mortal.” A panel discussion by end-of-life experts and community members will follow the screening. Based on the best-selling book by Dr. Atul Gawande, the event is underwritten by The John and Wauna Harman Foundation in partnership with the Hospice Foundation of America. Free. 6 – 8 p.m. Torrance Memorial Medical Center’s Richard B. Hoffman Health Conference Center, 3315 Lomita Blvd., Torrance. Seating is limited and RSVP is recommended. (310) 517-4711 or visit TorranceMemorial.org/BeingMortal.

It don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing

Ballroom Dance with the Retro Swing American Ballroom Dance Band. Dance the night away. $10 donation. Refreshments. 7 – 9:30 p.m. Redondo Beach Elks Lodge, 315 Esplanade, Redondo Beach. For questions call (310) 663-6690. bigband.com/dances.

Wings of Freedom

Western Museum of Flight presents Wings of Freedom ground tours and flights. Ground tours are $12 for adults, $6 children under 12 years, under 12 years free. This event is ongoing until April 30th. Thursday 2 – 5 p.m., Friday/Sat/Sun 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 3315 Airport Drive, Torrance. Contact Collings Foundation Direct (978) 562-9182 to arrange your flight. Wmof.com.

SpringFest Carnival

Sponsored by the North Redondo Beach Business Association. Carnival rides, Kids Zone with petting zoo, food court and gourmet food trucks. Free admission and free parking. Thursday and Friday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday night special: all rides $1. Aviation Park near the Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach. nrbba.org.

Friday, April 28

Palos Verdes Homes Tour

Delectable Living: Delightful and Delicious, a two-stop garden party with music and edible treats, will be held 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tour tickets, which include luncheon at the Art Center, are $70 pre-sale and $75 on the event days. Tickets can be purchased at pvhomestour.org, by calling (310) 541-2479. The event will also feature the popular collectibles shop, artist and designer boutiques, and a raffle.

Navigating a dual challenge

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) host Pamela Penson. The pressure of stopping unhealthy behaviors can take precedent from facing the truth about fighting cancer, when both cancer and addiction are present. 1 – 2:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Advance registration required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Surf film fest

Surf Film Festival presented by the Hermosa Historical Society. Screening of Chasing Unicorns, by Brad Jacobson, begins at 8 p.m. Prior to the film the Historical Society hosts a Surfers Walk of Fame meet and greet beginning at 6 p.m. in the Museum. Movie tickets $10. 710 Pier Ave.

Bye bye birdie

Miraleste Booster Club presents Bye Bye Birdie opening night. 7 p.m. Miraleste Intermediate School, 29323 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes. For future showtimes and to get tickets visit showtix4u.com. Questions email Birdiemusical@gmail.com.

Vegan for everyone

Meet America’s Test Kitchen representative Jack Bishop, who will be a Pages Bookstore to talk about his book, ATK: Vegan for Everyone, and share samples from the recipes. 7 p.m. RSVPs are appreciated. 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. Call 310-318-0900 or email info@pagesabookstore.com.

Saturday, April 29

Walking for a reason

30th Annual Richstone Pier to Pier Walkathon to celebrate National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Take a few steps to help prevent child abuse. Richstone’s largest community event helps raise funds needed to continue the mission of treating and preventing child abuse. Check in at 7:30 p.m. Kick-off at 8 p.m. Manhattan Beach Pier. For info call (310) 970-1921 x137 or visit RichstoneWalk.org.

Used book sale

Used book sale sponsored by the Friends of the Torrance Library. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Katy Geissert Civic Center, 3301 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. Proceeds support adult and children’s programs and new free online classes. For future used book sales visit friendsofthetorrancelibrary.org.

Success-ulents

Cacti and succulents are perfect for the local climate, especially for blending with native plants and grasses to create stunning, yet water-wise displays. Learn how to use these amazing plants in environments ranging from the windowsill to the front yard. 10 a.m. Manhattan Beach Botanic Garden. A variety of samples will be available for sale. All proceeds donated to MBBG. 1237 Peck Ave. Contact Julie at 310-546-1354 or Juliegonella@gmail.com with questions and for registration.

Surf of Fame

Induction ceremony for the 2017 Surfers Walk of Fame honorees Jim Graham, Mary Lou McGinnis-Drummy and Chris Frohoff begins at 11 a.m. at the Hermosa Pier. Followed at 1 p.m. by the Spyder Surf Fest featuring live music, fashion show, raffles, games and loads of give-aways. Call Community Resources for more info: 310-318-0280.

Country carnival

Ride to Fly, the South Bay’s only certified therapeutic riding program, annual carnival. 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Empty Saddle Club, 39 Empty Saddle Lane, Rolling HIlls Estates. Family activities include pony rides, petting zoo, magician, balloon creations, crafts, silent auction, raffle, competitive equestrian events and country music. Admission and parking free. For information: Gail Grove (310) 370-9498; grammadoit@aol.com.

Colors of the South Bay

Colors of the South Bay Spring Show & Sale Gala Opening. Brilliant cadmium sunsets, subtle grays of fog, vibrant spring blooms and blue blue oceans. 4 – 8 p.m. Destination: Art, 1815 W. 213rd Street, #135, Torrance. For information call (310) 742-3192 or email localartists@destination-art.net or visit destination-art.net.

Sunday, April 30

Sunday by the Sea

The 26th Annual Sunday by the Sea will be held at a gorgeous villa along the bluffs of Palos Verdes Estates where guests will enjoy stunning ocean views while sampling delectable bites created by local chefs, fine wines and craft beers from artisanal breweries in the South Bay. 2 – 5 p.m. Tickets are $200 and can be purchased by calling (310) 543-3440 or California.Providence.org/PTCevents.

Give it up

Did you know that red blood cells must be used within 42 days of donation? That’s why there’s a constant need for donors to help the American Red Cross meet the needs of hospital patients. Donate some of your life saving plasma from 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at St. Cross Episcopal Church, 1818 Monterey Blvd., Hermosa Beach. For questions or future donation locations visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767.

Monday, May 1

Story Time

Geared towards kids aged 2-6, Pages Bookstore hosts a free story time most Mondays at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. 904 Manhattan Ave., Manhattan Beach. 310-318-0900 or info@pagesabookstore.com for more info.

Bird talk

The South Bay Bird Society monthly meeting. Guest speaker Bob Shanman, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited, will speak about how to build a thoughtful backyard bird feeding station, and why feeding the birds is beneficial. Everyone welcome. Free. 7 – 9 p.m. Kiwanis Club of Hermosa Beach, 2515 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach. For further information, contact Janet at (310) 376-5954 or email: ragonesi@att.net.

Tuesday, May 2

Ask a Lawyer

The South Bay Bar Association’s Lawyer Referral Service annual “Ask-a-Lawyer” program, in celebration of Law Day. 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Torrance Superior Court, 825 Maple Ave., Torrance. Tables and chairs will be set up in the common area on the first floor to accommodate the public. Attorneys of varying specialties will be on hand to provide legal assistance to the public at no charge. For more information, please contact Nicole at The South Bay Bar Association (310) 325-4200.

