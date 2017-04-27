Redondo’s Kaitlin Heri vaults into record books

By Randy Angel

Not to be outdone by her teammate Tate Curran, Redondo’s Kaitlin Heri set the school’s girls pole vault record in a dual meet against Mira Costa last week.

Heri cleared 12 feet, 9 inches to help Redondo girls team win its eighth consecutive Bay League dual meet championship.

Curran narrowly missed his school record of 17-01 (No. 1 in the state this season) in the boys pole vault competition recording a mark of 17-feet. The Sea Hawks captured its fourth straight boys Bay League title.

According to Prep Cal Track, Curran and Heri hold second-best single-season boy-girl combined personal records in state history with 29-10. Granite Bay’s Scott Roth (17-05) and Stephanie Bagan (13-00) hold the record with 30-05 set in 2006.

Curran (15-00) and Heri (12-06) won their respective events at the South Bay Championship held Saturday at El Camino College, the final event before Mira Costa hosts the Bay League Prelims Saturday, April 29 beginning at 9 a.m. and the Finals on Friday, May 5 at 5 p.m.

Redondo girls excelled at the South Bay Championships with five first-place finishes.

Redondo’s relay team won the 4×100 (48.13) and 4×400 (3:59.40), Kennedy Williams won the 100 (12.03) and Akaylah Hill captured the triple jump competition (37-08.75).

Peyton Heiden placed 2nd in the 800 (2:20.66) and 3rd-place awards went to Molly Hastings (1600, 5:18.72), Hill (long jump, 18-00.5) and Necole Ellis (discus, 100-01).

Mira Costa was led by Shante Robinson who took first place in the 100 hurdles (14.49) and placed 2nd in the 100 (12.15).

Also placing second were Isabel Cervantes (330 hurdles, 49.77), Sierra Andrade (1600, 5:18.20), Morgan Girard 9high jump, 4-10) and the Mustang 4100 relay team (49.08).

Placing third were Brooke Inouye (3200, 11:22.24), Brigette Grau (pole vault, 11-00) ad Samantha Ealy (triple jump (35-06.).

In boys competition, Redondo’s Jordan Jackson won the triple jump (42-11), Mira Costa’s Caleb Llorin captured the 800 (1:57.84) and teammate Jonah Tavai placed 2nd in the discus (130-07).

In the 1600, Mira Costa placed 1st and 3rd with Xavier Court (4:25.35) edging Redondo’s Benjamin Tait (4:27.65) and teammate Matt Arruda (4:28.68).

