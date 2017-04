Beach Cities Sports: Football, sailing, volleyball and more

Beach Volleyball: The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) will be holding the Hermosa Beach Open on Sunday, May 7. Competition includes Boys 14U and Girls 10U, 12U, 14U, 15U, 16U, 18U divisions. For more information, visit aaubeach.org.

The Tuesday night 4-Person Co-ed Beach Volleyball League begins May 9 north of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Entry fee is $240 per team plus $5 per non-Hermosa Beach resident. Registration available online at prankmonkey.org or at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. For more information, contact Bill Sigler, bill@smacksportswear.com or Chris, cyj@prankmonkey.org.

The first full-length beach volleyball documentary “Kings of the Beach” is in the early stages of filming. A fundraising event will be held Saturday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. at 212 The Strand in Manhattan Beach. For more information, contact Kevin Cleary, kpcleary @yahoo.com.

Football: Redondo Beach Youth Football & Cheer Pop Warner will be holding walk-up registration for boys and girls ages 6-14 will be held Saturdays, April 29 and May 20 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Perry Park, 2301 Grant Ave. For more information, email nmoreno74@verizon.net or visit eteamz.com/redondobeach.

Sailing: On the second Sunday of every month, Waterfront Education will be holding a Pink Power Sailing and BBQ for girls and women at South Bay Sailing, 181 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach. The event runs from 12 p.m. to sunset and costs $30 for adults; $10 for kids 13 and under. For more information or to RSVP, visit waterfronteducation.org.

Volleyball: Registration is open for Surfside Volleyball Club Spring Clinics and Summer Camps for girls and boys in grades 2-8 of all levels. For more details, visit surfsidevolleyball.com or email info@surfsidevolleyball.com.

2014 National Coach of the Year and 2015 California Coach of the Year Tommy Chaffins is having spring volleyball clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays for girls and boys in grades 3 through 8. All clinics are held at Redondo High School. For more info, please visit tommychaffinsvolleyballclinics.com or email tomchaffins@yahoo.com.

Swimming: Southern California Aquatics is holding sessions for triathletes who want to improve their swimming techniques. Workouts are available Monday at 8 p.m. at Redondo Union High School, 1 Seahawk Way or Wednesday at 6 a.m. at Urho Saari Swim Stadium, 219 W. Mariposa Ave, El Segundo. RSVP first at SCAQ@swim.net or call 310-390-5700 for a free one-hour session.

