Hermosa Beach About Town

‘La La Land’ Day for Hermosa

This Sunday marks the first ever “La La Land Day” in Hermosa Beach, with the city celebrating its role in the Oscar winning film.

Starting Sunday morning, set designers from “La La Land” will install the same lights along the Hermosa Pier that were used for a scene in which star Ryan Gosling begins singing “City of Stars,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Then from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. will honor members of the film crew, including location manager Robert Foulkes and music supervisor Steven Gizicki. Musicians who worked on “La La Land” will play songs from the film live on Pier Plaza.

Among those also making an appearance will be Chris and Karen Woods, who play the husband and wife with whom Gosling dances during the song. The couple, who live in Paso Robles, have been doing extra and commercial work for the past few years. They say they are constantly recognized from their roles in the movie, but said that Sunday will mark their first trip back to Hermosa since filming.

In an interview, both said they were excited to return to the beach. Chris described the lighting arrangement as “majestic,” while Karen said that the pier was an ideal place to perform the song.

“We really liked the setting of that scene. The whole thing on the pier was just so nice,” she said.

Along with the pier, “La La Land” also took advantage of Hermosa’s jazz heritage with multiple scenes filmed at the Lighthouse Cafe. The Lighthouse was historically one of the top stops on the West Coast for jazz musicians, hosting notables including Charlie Parker, Miles Davis and Charles Mingus.

Walk of Fame, Surf Fest

Hermosa Beach will induct three more surfers into its Surfer’s Walk of Fame this Saturday, and the annual Spyder Surf Fest will immediately follow.

The event kicks off Friday night with the premiere of “Chasing Unicorns,” a surf film covering the local 2016-17 winter surf season, the Hermosa Beach Community theater at 8 p.m. Then on Saturday morning, Mary Lou McGinnis-Drummy, Chris Frohoff and Jim Graham will join the hallowed Surfer’s Walk in a ceremony starting at 11 a.m. on Pier Plaza.

Immediately following the induction ceremony, Spyder Surf Fest will take over Pier Plaza. The event will feature live music, a surf fashion show, and free surf goodies.

Reviczky memorial

A memorial for Nancy Reviczky will be held this Saturday afternoon.

Reviczky, a longtime Hermosa Beach activist and wife of former City Councilmember JR Reviczky, died March 16. The service will take place at the Hermosa Beach Kiwanis Hall on Valley Drive from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees are urged not to wear formal dress, and instead should opt for “Hermosa Beach casual” clothing. ER

