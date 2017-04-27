About Town in Redondo Beach: National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Redondo Beach will take part in the 12th Annual DEA organized National Prescription Drug Take-Back campaign on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Redondo Beach will have a drop off site at 200 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. and will operate from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. During this time, unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs will be accepted. This program is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Both prescription and over the counter drugs will be accepted and the substances do not need to be in their original container. However, illicit substances such as methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, are not part of this program and will not be accepted. Sharps will not be accepted.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are rising, according to law enforcement agencies, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, many Americans do not know how to properly dispose of their unused medicine, often flushing them down the toilet or throwing them away, which are both potential safety and health hazards.

For questions contact RBPD Officer Michael Diehr at (310) 379-2477 Ext. 2493. ER

