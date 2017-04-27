South Bay Entertainment Calendar 4-27-17

Thursday, April 27

A musical milestone

The Mira Costa Drama and Tech Department is presenting Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”, one of the most acclaimed musicals of all time. Directed by Cary Jordahl and Carol Mathews, it’s being performed Thursday (tonight!) at 6:30, plus Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Advance tickets, $15 adults and $10 students/seniors (plus $1 fee for online); and at the box office: $18 adults and $12 students/seniors. In the MCHS auditorium, 1401 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Details at miracostadramaboosters.org.

Make yourself heard

It’s Open Mic night at the Manhattan Beach Art Center, 1560 Manhattan Beach Blvd., M.B. Sign-ups and networking from 5 to 5:50, and then it’s showtime, from 6 to 8 p.m. Free. (310) 802-5440 or go to citymb.info.

Animals at heart?

“Human Nature: a celebration of potential” is on view through Saturday at Hermosa Design, 618 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. The exhibition showcases the art and photography of some 40 South Bay artists. More at hbartistcollective.org.

Another year older

“Springfest Redondo” is a four-day event to mark the City of Redondo Beach’s 125th birthday, and it takes place in Aviation Park, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Free, with carnival rides, a petting zoo (ever pet a rhinoceros?), a food court, and gourmet food trucks. Thursday and Friday from 5 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, April 28

Before the music died

“Rave On” is billed as “a good time rock ‘n’ roll tour-de-force,” and it is a tribute show that re-imagines a Buddy Holly concert, replete with hits like “Peggy Sue” and “That’ll Be The Day.” It stars Billy McGuigan as Holly, and of course gives a nod to other ‘50s rockers like Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper. Takes place at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Tickets, $30, $25, $20. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

Iconic Orson Welles

“Citizen Kane,” with Orson Welles and Joseph Cotton, screens at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Welles made this feature, his first, at age 25. What were you doing at age 25? Tickets, $10 general; $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Fast-talking salesman

“The Music Man,” Meredith Willson’s 1957 hit musical, is being performed Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through May 7 in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Harold Hill meets Marian Paroo, and all bets are off. Tickets, $30 to $65. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

New York jazz pianist

Helen Sung, who has worked with Wayne Shorter, Regina Carter, and others, and is also on the jazz faculties at the Juilliard School and Columbia University, performs (with jazz vocalist Christie Dashiell) at 7:30 p.m. in the Bread of Life Church, 2780 Lomita Blvd., Torrance. The program consists of music, worship, readings, and contemplation. Free.

Remind you of Elvis?

“Bye Bye Birdie,” presented by the Miraleste Booster Club, is being performed on Friday at 7, Saturday at 2 and 7, Sunday at 4, as well as Friday, May 5, at 7 and Saturday, May 6, at 2 and 7 p.m. The venue? Miraleste Intermediate School, 29323 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Rancho Palos Verdes. For tickets, go to showtix4U.com. For questions, contact Birdiemusical@gmail.com.

There but for fortune…

“Delectable Living, Delightful and Delicious,” this year’s Palos Verdes Home and Garden Tour, takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Features two extraordinary homes. Tickets, which include a gourmet luncheon at the Palos Verdes Art Center, are $70 in advance and $75 on event days. PVAC members pay $65 in advance. (310) 541-2479 or go to pvhomestour.org.

Saturday, April 29

Seeing is disbelieving

Broadway and TV star Adam Trent, a master illusionist, brings his magic show to the Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 222 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. event are $20 general and $10 for students 18 and under. (310) 326-8184 or go to southbayconcerts.org.

The place to be!

“Brew Lagoon” is a craft beer and music festival, and it features 20 breweries (such as Eel River, Hopsaint, Phantom Carriage, Scholb, Smog City, The Bruery, and Wandering Aengus) and five bands: Fartbarf, Curly Wolf, The Royal Rats, Kira Lingman, and Freestone. It takes place from 2 to 7 p.m. at Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach. Tickets, $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Gotta be 21, of course. For tickets and information go to brewlagoonfest.com.

In the doghouse

Architectural designer Alejandro Pijuan has a month-long exhibition entitled “four-legged furniture,” and it opens with a reception from 7 to 10 p.m. at Janotta Design Gallery, 200 Pier Ave., Suite 304, Hermosa Beach. Pijuan designs high-end doghouses, and they’re quite impressive! (310) 504-0026 or go to janottadesign.com.

Quick and to the point

The “Pacific Coast International Short Film Festival III” screens at 8 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The audience then picks the best of the fest. Tickets, $10. Call (310) 781-7171 or go to TorranceArts.org.

From a chuckle to a laugh

The improvisational comedy troupe Jump Start performs at 7:30 p.m. in the Second Story Theatre, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. Rated Network TV. Tickets, $10 general; $5 if you’re (chronologically) under age 12. More about the show and classes? Call Julie Martin at (310) 697-3674 or go to JumpStartImprov.com.

Be kind to Fluffy and Rover

Pop and contemporary jazz group Abrakadabra host and perform at the sixth annual Peter Zippi Fund for Animals, taking place from 7 to 11 p.m. at Suzy’s Bar & Grill, 1141 Aviation, at Prospect, in Hermosa Beach. The Tiki McPherson Band opens. Free. (310) 379-6171. More at peterzippifund.com.

Celebrating Paramahansa Yogananda

Ananda Los Angeles presents its “Yogananda Fest” from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Free. A series of classes, guided meditations, yoga, vegetarian food, devotional music, with keynote speakers Swamis Jyotish and Devi (from 7 to 9 p.m.) on How to Awaken Your True Potential. (310) 396-9900 or go to yoganandafest.com.

Through their eyes

Destination: Art presents “Colors of the South Bay,” opening with a reception from 4 to 8 p.m. at their gallery, 1815 W. 215th St., Old Torrance. Free. Through May. (310) 742-3192 or go to destination-art.net.

The man with the pipes

The South Bay doesn’t have too many opera stars in its midst, but one of them, Roberto Perlas Gómez, performs with Shana Blake Hill and tenor Todd Wilander at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the First United Methodist Church, 1008 Eleventh St., Santa Monica. The program is entitled “All’s Fair in Love and War,” and consists of operatic music by Bellini, Leoncavallo, and Mascagni. Tickets, $40 priority seats; $30 general; $25 seniors; $10 students 25 years and younger with ID. (800) 838-3006 or go to verdichorus.org.

Sunday, April 30

La La Land in Hermosa

If you’ve seen Damien Chazelle’s box office hit “La La Land” you already know that parts of it were filmed at the Lighthouse Cafe on Pier Plaza and also on the Hermosa Beach Pier. A lamppost dedication takes place at 11 a.m., with musical performances and a dedication ceremony from 5 to 7 p.m.

More suites than a candy shop

The Peninsula Symphony presents “Satisfying a Suite Tooth” with suites written by Grieg, Prokofiev, Vaughan Williams, and Ravel, with guest performer baritone Vladimir Chernov. The concert takes place at 7 p.m. in the Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 222 N. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach, with a 6:15 pre-concert lectures for members. Free admission, free parking, and no RSVP required. (310) 544-0320 or go to pensym.org.

Fantasy island or heartbreak hotel

“Mayday! Tales of Love and Other Emergencies” takes place outside in the amphitheater at Angels Gate Cultural Center, 3601 S. Gaffey St., San Pedro. It’s suitable for all lovers and lovers of literature, produced and directed by Melanie Jones with Nelson DelRosario and Kalie Quinones. Admission, cash only, $15 per couple or $10 single. BYO seating, picnics welcome. More at angelsgateart.org.

Tuesday, May 2

Walk like an Egyptian

Artful Days, with Mary Drobny, goes from 12:10 to 1:15 p.m. in the George Nakano Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. Her topic this month is “Pharoahs of the Sun: Akhenaten, Nefertiti, and Tutankhamen.” With their religious views, these rulers changed the course of Egypt. Free. (310) 818-2326.

Wednesday, May 3

Girls with energy

“Spring Spectacular,” featuring the City of Torrance Dance and Drill Team, takes place at 7 p.m. in the James Armstrong Theatre, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. The dance show highlights girls from kindergarten through eighth grade who have been in parades, competitions, and shows. Tickets, $12, $9. Call (310) 781-7171. ER

