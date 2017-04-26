Planning to travel to the U.S. this summer?

If you’ve never travelled to the United States, but would like to, you may think it’s as easy as booking a flight and hopping aboard. If you’ve been selected as a part of the Visa Waiver Program, you may also think you have already done everything you need to start booking making your travel plans. That’s not the case. There are a few more steps you’ll have to take to be approved for travel to the United States.

As of January 2009, all citizens visiting the United States under the Visa Waiver Program must apply for US ESTA. To enter the United States, you’ll need ESTA authorization. Do you really know what ESTA authorization is? Remember that it’s your responsibility to know the entry requirements before you plan your vacation. “I didn’t know that” is not a valid excuse, and the border security personnel will not be inclined to let you into the country based on the fact that you didn’t do the necessary research.

The ESTA system, or the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, is an automated system that determines who is eligible to travel to the United States. The application process is now done online, which has dramatically streamlined the process for those who currently hold passports under the Visa Waiver Program. The application process requires you to provide personal and travel information online and, if you have successfully completed the application process, you can often get a response in as little as 24 hours. Once approved, you will be able to travel the United States for a period of two years, or until your current passport expires, whichever comes first.

To qualify for the travel to the U.S. under the Visa Waiver program, you must ensure that you meet ALL of the following requirements:

You must be a citizen of one of the Visa Waiver Program countries

You must be planning a short trip, either for business or pleasure, and not intend to stay for an extended period.

You must hold a valid, current passport

You must travel by an approved airline and hold a full return fair or, of travelling through the U.S. to another final destination, you must show evidence of this. In either case, you must exit the U.S. no longer than 90 days after you enter.

You must obtain and provide evidence that you have received ESTA approval.

One final important thing to note: Even if you do receive ESTA approval, this does not automatically mean you will be approved for entry into the States! The border security staff have the right to refuse entry to anyone they deem ineligible, even if you have the requisite paperwork in order.

If you are planning summer travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver program, be sure to apply for ESTA approval no fewer than 72 hours ahead of your departure date – the sooner, the better.

