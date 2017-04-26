Planning to travel to the U.S. this summer?

- Home
About Town in Redondo Beach: Passport services move from City Hall to Artesia Blvd.
The City of Redondo Beach’s passport services desk has moved to the Redondo Beach…
Hermosa Councilman Brutsch legacy includes Noble, South and Green Belt parks
Former Hermosa Beach city councilman and former city treasurer Gary Brutsch passed away while driving from the gym to Eat at Joe's, his favorite breakfast restaurant, on Tuesday, April 11. Brutsch was instrumental in the establishment of the Noble, Greenbelt and South parks. …
Dining In The Style Of A Royal Barge [Restaurant review]
You don’t have to be a social historian to know one thing about class…
Prep track athletes prepare for South Bay Championships
By Randy Angel El Camino College’s new Murdock Stadium is being put to good…
Redondo-PV showdown to decide Bay League girls lacrosse title
By Randy Angel With eight consecutive Bay League championships, Redondo’s girls lacrosse team begins…
Beach Cities Sports: Football, running, sailing, volleyball and more
Football: The Thursday night Co-ed Flag Football on the Beach League begins April 27…
Hermosa Surfers Walk of Fame to induct Pipeline finalist Chris Frohoff
Chris Frohoff credits his volleyball playing older brother Brent for starting him surfing, in a sibling rivalry sort of way. One day, Brent was surfing between volleyball games and lost his board. Chris grabbed it and never gave it back.…
“‘Chasing Unicorns’ to premier at Hermosa Beach Community Theater
'Chasing Unicorns,' Brad Jacobson's feature length surf film about the 2016-17 winter surf in the South Bay premiers Friday,April 28 at the Hermosa Beach Community Theater, following a reception for the 2017 Surfers Walk of Fame reception at the Hermosa Beach Historical Museum.…
An Early April Swell at El Porto
An early April swell hit El Porto in Manhattan Beach and brought waist to…
Empanadas on Artesia, Brew destination in El Segundo, Proud Bird taking wing, and dining events
The opening of The Empanada Shop on Artesia last week gives everyone a new…
Style and Substance
What are you paying for when you go to a restaurant? It’s more than…
BEER BROS: A Bouzy devotion, The South Bay’s original gastropub celebrates local craft beer with a series of BBQs
by Ed Solt Eight years ago, Chez Melange founder Michael Franks moved his restaurant…
Trombones! Cornets! The Music Man!
Marching Orders The Music Man raises his baton at the Norris Theatre by Bondo…
South Bay arts calendar for April 20 to 26
Thursday, April 20 Strumming for you pleasure Guitarist Mike Sullivan performs from 6 to…
“The Movement” – Kurt Miller’s film about disabled skiers airs Saturday night
Falling Down, but Standing Tall Kurt Miller’s “The Movement” screens Saturday on KNBC Channel…
Letters to the Editor 4-20-17
Death stalks the Strand A new lethal threat has arrived: The motorized bicycle. The…
Letters to the Editor 4-13-17
Planet Hermosa Dear ER: I’d like to introduce a novel concept to Denny and…
Letters to the Editor 4-6-17
Up North Dear ER: I live next to the former Albertsons/Haggens in North Redondo…
