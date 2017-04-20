South Bay Community Calendar 4-20-17

Thursday, April 20

An Earthly Day

Celebrate Earth Day at the Palos Verdes Promenade. Family friendly activities like coloring, a scavenger hunt and prizes. Lots of great booths and exhibits. Free. Fun for all ages. Free paper shredding at parking lot outside of El Pollo Inka. From 3 to 6 p.m., 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills. For more information, call (310) 541-0688 or visit Promenadeonthepeninsula.com.

Nourishment for Body, Mind, and Soul

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Sandra Ruckdasche, a Certified Yoga and Chopra Center Instructor. This program on Ayurvedic Lifestyle Health will focus on proper digestion, guidelines for a healthy appetite, introduction to the Six Tastes, enhancing digestion with herbs and spices and an introduction to Body Intelligence Techniques. 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Get your Zen on

Regular benefits of yoga include an increased sense of calm, flexibility, greater muscular strength and better posture. Swimming complements these with cardiovascular and pulmonary improvements, and also enhances the meditative calm of yoga by taking place in water. Try for free a first time morning swim workout. Download the free workout form at swim.net or call (310) 390-5700 for information. 6 – 7 a.m. Urho Saari Swim Stadium, 219 W. Mariposa Ave. El Segundo.

Friday, April 21

Our Lady’s Fiesta

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Spring Fiesta features rides, food, silent auction, games, music, and other entertainment on Friday from 1 – 10 p.m., Saturday 12 – 10 p.m., and Sunday 12 – 6 p.m., at 340 Massey Street, Hermosa Beach. Tickets are available online at fiestaolg.com, at weekend mass, and at parish and school offices.

Saturday, April 22

Pier to Pier

Run in the Spring with Joe Charles Pier to Pier run/walk. 8 a.m. From Hermosa Beach Pier to Manhattan Beach Pier and back (on the sand). Sign up and take it to the next level. For more info visit MBbootcamp.com or call Joe at (310) 980-9339.

Happy Birthday Mother Earth

Come celebrate Earth Day at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium and lend a hand and help cleanup at Cabrillo Beach. Afterwards join the Naturalist-led walk to the Point Fermin Tidepools. Admission is free. 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For information call (310) 548-7562 or visit cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Running for the kids

The 26th Annual El Segundo Run For Education benefitting El Segundo Public Schools includes a 5K, 10K and Kids Run. The race begins at 8 a.m. Sign up at esrun4education.com. For more information, email info@esrun4education.com.

Spring Fair

Come for fun, food and to find treasures at the annual Spring Fair, with proceeds benefiting the Anderson Senior Center, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 3007 Vail Ave., Redondo Beach. Featured attractions include Arts and Crafts,a bake sale, plants and more. Contact Cindy at (310) 880-3757 for more information.

Keep it green and clean

The iconic Roundhouse Aquarium at the end of the Manhattan Beach pier hosts an Earth Day Celebration which will include many activities for kids, such as making an Earth Day book to take home, participating at a trivia table to win a prize, constructing a reusable shopping bag, and decorating an Earth ornament to hang in the Roundhouse. The Aquarium will be open for free, as usual; participating in the Earth Day Celebration is $5. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. — sunset. Call (310) 379-8117 or go to Roundhouseaquarium.org for more information

Sunday, April 23

Art by the Sea

Wayfarers Chapel culturally diverse artistic event, Art By the Sea!, features an array of extremely talented artists, both locally and from surrounding areas, displaying artwork and unique handmade creations. Art, jewelry, candles, pottery, home decor and more. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 5755 Palos Verdes Drive South, Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. (310) 377-7919 x2.

Save a life

Donate your lifesaving plasma. Eligible blood donors of all blood types are encouraged to give blood through the American Red Cross this spring to help insure a sufficient supply for hospital patients. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Beach Cities Masonic Lodge, 1535 Artesia Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Make an appointment or for other donation locations visit redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Tuesday, April 25

Get rid of it

This household hazardous waste/electronics waste roundup, open to all LA County residents, encourages you to clean out your garage and/or gardener’s shed, and help the environment. Just sit in your car and trained workers will remove the items from your vehicle. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Point Vicente Park/Civic Center (City Yard), 30940 Hawthorne Blvd, Rancho Palos Verdes. For additional information, visit lacsd.org, CleanLA.com or call 1-(888)-238-0172. Free.

Knit wits

The Crafter’s Circle is the Palos Verdes Library District’s established crafter’s group. The members are currently knitting and crocheting baby hats, scarves, and blankets to donate to local charities. Visitors are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring their own materials, though some supplies may be available on site. Informal knitting/crocheting lessons are offered. 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Peninsula Center Library Staff Lounge, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. For more information, call (310) 921-7544.

