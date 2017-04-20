Redondo Beach Planning Commission to discuss marijuana use

Tonight, on April 20, a public hearing discussing local ordinances related to the Adult Use of Marijuana Act will be held by the Redondo Beach Planning Commission.

The Adult Use of Marijuana Act, otherwise known as Proposition 64, was passed by voters on Nov. 8. That same night, the Redondo Beach City Council passed an urgency ordinance putting a hold on Prop. 64 entitlements. However, that ordinance expired on Dec. 23.

With that expired, the only restrictions on personal use of marijuana within Redondo Beach are those in Prop. 64, such as restrictions on how much marijuana can be carried, obtained or given away without compensation, and restrictions against consumption in public spaces and within 1,000 feet of schools.

The Commission is expected to discuss options on both personal and commercial regulations. However, staff’s recommendations were sparse, casting a haze over what the Commission might suggest to Council.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Redondo Beach City Council Chambers. The agenda can be found at redondo.org.

