South Bay arts calendar for April 20 to 26

Thursday, April 20

Strumming for you pleasure

Guitarist Mike Sullivan performs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Torrance Art Museum, 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, as part of Thursday Tunes at TAM, produced by Georgette Gantner. The current exhibition that surrounds the event is “Baker’s Dozen VI.” Suggested donation is $20. Call (310) 376-5577 or go to TorranceArtMuseum.com.

Pipin’ hot

The musical “Pippin” is being presented by the Palos Verdes High School Drama Department on Thursday at 3:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., in the Multipurpose Room (MPR) of the school, located at 600 Cloyden Road, Palos Verdes Estates. Recommended for those 13 and over. Tickets, $20 general; $15 adults. Call (310) 378-8471 or go to pvhsdrama.com.

Friday, April 21

A musical milestone

The Mira Costa Drama and Tech Department presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”, one of the most acclaimed musicals of all time. Directed by Cary Jordahl and Carol Mathews, it’s being performed Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., plus next week: Thursday, April 27, at 7:30, Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Advance tickets, $15 adults and $10 students/seniors (plus $1 fee for online); and at the box office: $18 adults and $12 students/seniors. Details at miracostadramaboosters.org.

Fast-talking salesman

“The Music Man,” Meredith Willson’s 1957 hit musical, is being performed Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. through May 7 in the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Harold Hill meets Marian Paroo, and all bets are off. Tickets, $30 to $65. Call (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com.

Hear it once, hear it twice

The South Bay Chamber Music Society presents the Pacific Trio at 8 p.m. on Friday in the Recital Hall of the Music Dept. of L.A. Harbor College, 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington. If you miss this performance or wish to see it again, it’s also taking place at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga, Rancho Palos Verdes. The ensemble is comprised of violinist Roger Wilkie, cellist John Walz, and pianist Edith Orloff. The program features works by Alexander von Zemlinsky and Franz Schubert. More at palosverde3s.com/sbcms/.

Flying high

The 1927 silent film “Wings,” which won the first-ever Oscar for Best Picture, starred Clara Bow, the flipper-flapper, and it’s screening at 8:15 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, plus 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. It’ll be accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer organ and, hold on, there’s more, the son of director William Wellman will be on hand to share facts about the film and to autograph his book on the making of it. All for just $10 general and $8 seniors. (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

The kiss of death

“Romeo and Juliet,” presented by Elysium Conservatory Theatre, has been extended through April 30 at its venue, 729 S. Palos Verdes St., San Pedro. This is the Bard’s play, conceived and directed by Aaron Ganz. Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets, $25 general; $20 seniors, San Pedro residents; $10 students and teachers with I.D. (800) 838-3006 or go to fearlessartists.org.

Masterful sitcom

Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” is being presented by Little Fish Theatre through May 20 at 777 Centre St., San Pedro. Tickets and information by calling (310) 512-6030 or go to littlefishtheatre.org.

Saturday, April 22

What creatures we be

“Human Nature: A Celebration of Potential” is an art and photography show with some 50 South Bay artists, and it opens Saturday with a reception from 4 to 9 p.m. at Hermosa Design, 618 Cypress Ave., Hermosa Beach. Hours, 4 to 9 p.m. daily through April 29. More at rafaelmcmaster.com.

Where’s my grass skirt?

Daniel Ho and his band, the Kilauea Trio, perform at 8 p.m. in Marsee Auditorium on the campus of El Camino College, Crenshaw and Redondo Beach boulevards, Torrance. The group has performed and recorded together for 24 years, influenced by Ho’s roots in the Aloha State. Tickets, $24. Call (800) 832-ARTS or go to centerforthearts.org.

Serenade us, please

Miki Aoki on piano and Rolf Haas on violin perform at 3 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. They’ll perform the first movement of Dvorák’s “Sonatina for Violin and Piano, Op. 100.” Free; donations appreciated. (310) 316-5574.

Art that embraces us

“Bursts and Double Negative” by Manhattan Beach resident Alex Weinstein opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Leslie Sacks Gallery, in Bergamot Station at 2525 Michigan Ave., Suite B6, Santa Monica. It’s on view through June 10. Call (310) 264-0640 or go to lesliesacks.com.

Sunday, April 23

And the winners are…

The Pastel Society of Southern California is holding its gala reception and awards presentation from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the South Bay Lexus Service Center, 24777 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Barbara Courtney Jaenicke, who has judged the show, gives a free pastel landscape demonstration from 2 to 3 p.m. There are 150 works on view by 65 artists (see the full story in last week’s Easy Reader), through April 28. To learn more, call Lynn Attig at (310) 374-8309 or go to pastelsocal.com.

Keeping the arts alive

FOLA (the Foundation of Local Artists) is having its eighth annual fundraiser to benefit local public school for art education, and it’s taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lido di Manhattan Ristorante & Bar, 1550 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach. Along with featured artist Vincent LaForet are Steve Gaffney, Drica Lobo, Michael Petroni, Marjorie Rand, Laura Schuler, and Daniel Sofer. Live music, complimentary appetizers, no-host bar with wine, beer, and cocktail specials. Artworks for sale, with 20 percent going to arts education. Tickets, $45. More at FoundationOfLocalArts.net.

Join them on the court

LA Bronze, a professional handbell choir, performs at 4 p.m. at the El Segundo United Methodist Church, 540 Main St., El Segundo. The freewill offering benefits other choirs. (310) 322-0051.

Out of our backyard

The World Music Ensemble performs music from Bali and Ghana at 3 p.m. in Murphy Recital Hall at Loyola Marymount University, 1 LMU Drive, Westchester. Also, Ken Aiso and Yoshiko Masuda are soloists in Lou Harrison’s composition for violin, cello, and gamelan orchestra. Free. More at lmu.edu.

Rolling up their sleeves

Concert pianists Frederick Hodges and Richard Dowling present “Two Pianos, Many Masterpieces” at 2:30 p.m. in the Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. They’ll perform works by Gershwin, Gottschalk, Rossini, Joplin and Sousa. Admission, $20. Call (310) 322-2592 or go to OldTownMusicHall.org.

Monday, April 24

Are you contented?

“Content – 2017 Senior Studio Art Exhibition” opens with a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the University Art Gallery of California State University Dominguez Hills, 1000 E. Victoria St., Carson. Through May 4. Call (310) 243-3334. ER

