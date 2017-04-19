Redondo Beach scouts’ Little Free Library unveiled in Anderson Park

by David Mendez

As the members of North Redondo Girl Scout Troop 7485 got ready to unveil their Little Free Library in Redondo Beach’s Anderson Park on Tuesday, April 18, Minh Nguyen smiled.

“We’re proud to say that it’s up to code,” he said.

The project, a father/daughter program that was built with the help of the City of Redondo Beach’s Community Services department, was made of 90 percent repurposed and recycled materials.

“The other 10 percent was bought with money raised by cookie sales,” Suzie Nguyen said.

The library, Suzie said, was inspired by the installation of a similar project at Beryl Heights Elementary School, and is the first to be built on Redondo Beach city property. The City provided the foundational post, while the Scouts provided the library itself.

“We’re seeing this as a pilot program,” said John La Rock, Redondo’s Community Services Director. “If this works out, we’ll look into doing more throughout the city.”

“This is part of our next generation of leaders, and they’re striving to make this world a better place,” Suzie Nguyen said. “This project has helped them put all of their skills, and more, to use.”

Councilmembers Laura Emdee, Christian Horvath and John Gran were on hand for the opening and ribbon cutting.

“They reached out to me about four months ago…this is a pretty quick turnaround,” Emdee, who represents the area, said. “It’s a great example that, when the community comes together, good things happen.” ER

