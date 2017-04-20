About Town in Redondo Beach: Passport services move from City Hall to Artesia Blvd.

The City of Redondo Beach’s passport services desk has moved to the Redondo Beach Community Services building at 1922 Artesia Boulevard.

The switch, which took place two weeks ago, brings the passport desk to North Redondo from its previous home at the Redondo Beach City Clerk’s office.

“It’s partially a bandwidth situation; the Clerk’s office is always dealing with major things, whether it’s an election or records requests,” said Community Services director John La Rock. “City Hall isn’t always set up to deal with the type of crowd that passports tends to generate.”

Often, lines at the passport desk would be at least seven people deep, winding around the relatively small space at the City Clerk’s office. Redondo is also one of the only cities in the area that continues to process passport applications, as neighboring cities such as Hermosa Beach have closed their services down.

“This also gives us the opportunity to meet people here while they’re dealing with passports to learn about our other services,” La Rock said.

The Redondo Beach passport services desk is open from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. However, services are by appointment only, and must be booked online at rbpassports.setmore.com.

