Prep track athletes prepare for South Bay Championships

By Randy Angel

El Camino College’s new Murdock Stadium is being put to good use and the school is not limiting its upgraded athletic facilities to its own Warrior athletic teams.

For the second consecutive week, El Camino will host an event featuring high school track and field athletes when the South Bay Championships take place Friday and Saturday. Varsity competition will be held Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.

Last week, Mira Costa and Redondo had impressive performances at the Mt. SAC Relays.

Mira Costa Shante Robinson led the Mustang’s girl team winning the Seeded 100 hurdles competition with a time of 14.53 seconds. The senior also placed 2nd in the Invitational 300 hurdles (42.85) and ran the anchor leg on the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams.

Robinson joined Jaylah Herron, Alicia Chute and Natalia Cervantes for a 7th-place finish in the Seeded 4×400 race (4:03.40) and with Herron, Chute and Aaliyah Graves to place 8th in the Seeded 4×100 (48.55). Herron also finished 2nd in the long jump (17-11.50).

The girls Invitational pole vault competition showed it will be a close battle for the league title as four Bay League vaulters cleared the bar at 11 feet, 6 inches. Based on number of attempts, Peninsula’s Jacqueline Ahrens finished 4th, Mira Costa’s Brigette Grau and Peninsula’s Isabelle Beaudoin tied for 5th and Redondo Kaitlin Heri finished 7th.

Redondo’s Amari Turner placed 2nd in the Seeded pole vault competition with a mark of 11 feet.

In the girls Seeded 100-meter dash, Redondo’s Kennedy Williams (12.29) and Indica Showell (12.42) finished 3rd and 4th, respectively while teammates Mahkaia Lee placed 5th in the Seeded triple jump (35-5) and Akaylah Hill took 7th in the Invitational long jump (17-00.50).

Redondo had 4th-place finishes in the Invitational 4×100 (47.58) and 4×800 (9:27.100) relay races.

In boys competition, Redondo distance star Ethan Comeaux placed 3rd in the 3200 (9:03.25), Tate Curran was 3rd in the invitational pole vault (16-06), Etienne Doidic placed 8th in the Seeded pole vault (14-00), Jorda Jackson was 5th in the Seeded triple jump (42-05) and Anthony Zuanich placed 7th in the Seeded 100 (11.08).

Mira Costa’s Cody Kallenbach placed 4th in the Seeded 110 hurdles (15.40) and Bishop Montgomery’s Jared Baylis finished 4th in the Seeded high jump (6-02).

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.