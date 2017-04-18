Best of the Beach 2017: Best Breakfast Omelet – Good Stuff

If you’r reading this anytime between dawn and 9 p.m. when their Redondo and Palos Verdes locations close, it’s a good bet that someone somewhere is eating a Good Stuff omelet. (The Hermosa Band El Sedgundo locations are only open for breakfast ad lunch and they dish them out, too.) Apparently some people haven’t gotten the news that the fluffy three egg omelet stuffed with meats, vegetables, and sauces are suppose to be consumed before noon. Or perhaps this is a reflection of our new multi-speed world – breakfast is your first meal of the day, and if you wake up at 2 p.m. your first meal is till breakfast. Other people are having dinner at dawn, so whenever you just feel like a good omelet you can delcare it morning and go to Good Stuff.

1286 The Strand, Hermosa Beach (310) 374-2334

1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. Ste. 102, Redondo Beach (310) 316-0262

131 W. Grand Ave C, El Segundo (310) 647-9997

Promenade On The Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Dr #151, Rolling HIlls Estates (310) 544-8000

Eatgoodstuff.com

Runner-up: Uncle Bill’s Pancake House

1305 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach (310) 545-5177

UncleBills.net

