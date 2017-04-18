Best of the Beach 2017: Contemporary – Good Stuff
Contemporary
Good Stuff
A decade or two ago Good Stuff could have won the award for best traditional restaurant, had we thought of putting that category on the ballot back then. Nowadays, the classics sit comfortably alongside items that reflect modern tastes. Calorie, protein, and carb counts appear on some items that might appeal to the health conscious. Since “contemporary” means what’s happening now, Good Stuf’s updated traditional is a valid reflection of what we like to eat today.
1286 The Strand, Hermosa Beach (310) 374-2334
1617 S. Pacific Coast Highway ste. 102, Redondo Beach (310) 314-0262
131 W. Grand Ave C, El Segundo (310) 647-9997
Promenade On the Peninsula, 550 Deep Valley Dr #151, Rolling Hills Estates (310) 544-8000
EatGoodStuff.com
Runner-up: Hey 19
4525 Calle Mayor, Torrance
(310) 378-8119
hey19publichouse.com
