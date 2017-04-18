Best of the Beach 2017 – Female Server Amy Schuler
Female Server
Amy Schuler
Just about any weekday morning, diners will find Amy Schuler brightening up breakfast at Good Stuff’s Riviera Village restaurant. Her favorite recommendation is the Mexican Monte Cristo, which she describes as sweet, spicy and full of flavor, “just like me.” Schuler has been working at Good Stuff “forever” and has no plans to retire. “I get to meet such a wide variety of people,” she said when asked her favorite part of the job.
1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. (310) 316-0262.
eatgoodstuff.com
Runner-Up: Stephanie Hawks
Rock n Fish, 120 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Manhattan Beach. (310) 379-9900.
Rocknfishrestaurants.com
