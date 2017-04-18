Advertisement
 Added on April 18, 2017  Judy Rae  

Best of the Beach 2017 – Female Server Amy Schuler

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Female Server

Amy Schuler

Just about any weekday morning, diners will find Amy Schuler brightening up breakfast at Good Stuff’s Riviera Village restaurant. Her favorite recommendation is the Mexican Monte Cristo, which she describes as sweet, spicy and full of flavor, “just like me.” Schuler has been working at Good Stuff “forever” and has no plans to retire. “I get to meet such a wide variety of people,” she said when asked her favorite part of the job.

1617 S. Pacific Coast Hwy, Redondo Beach. (310) 316-0262.

eatgoodstuff.com

Runner-Up: Stephanie Hawks

Rock n Fish, 120 Manhattan Beach Blvd. Manhattan Beach. (310) 379-9900.

Rocknfishrestaurants.com

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Judy Rae

Website

You must be logged in to post a comment Login