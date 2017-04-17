Easy Reader’s Best of the Beach Stars of the Beach Award 2017
by David Mendez A Manhattan Beach teenager was killed last Friday in Palos Verdes…
by David Mendez It always seems to come back to surfing with Bill…
by Ryan McDonald A beloved former Manhattan Beach sanitation worker will get his…
Hockey: The Jr. Kings Squirt B team captured the California Amateur Hockey Association State…
by Randy Angel More than 3,000 athletes will converge at El Camino College’s Murdock…
By Randy Angel Temperatures may be spring-like, but competition on the sands of local…
Almost every day for nearly five decades, Swift sat in his spot, 40 yards southwest of the end of the Topaz jetty waiting for the next set wave. The carpenter and surfboard shaper passed away Sunday from a brain tumor. …
Dale McHattie was sitting on his board at Boneyards in Palos Verdes, after having caught a nice wave and paddling back out to the lineup, when he fell backwards into the water. Fellow surfers Steve and Gary Randle pulled him from the water and rushed him to shore.…
Chris Michalak barely fended off three fellow World Surf League pros from Japan to win the open men's division at the SB Boardriders Club Jack's Surf contest in Manattan Beach…
by Ed Solt Eight years ago, Chez Melange founder Michael Franks moved his restaurant…
One Less Chinese Option… After over ten years in business it’s time to say…
If you’re at a party and say you’re going to a Tibetan-Mexican fusion restaurant,…
An Oil Change, a Tune-Up, and a Work of Art Wall-to-wall with the Pastel…
Thursday, April 13 Grab your board The Hermosa Beach Historical Society is presenting a…
by Ryan Rojas/www.cinemacy.com Amidst all of the new and contemporary movies that we, here…
Planet Hermosa Dear ER: I’d like to introduce a novel concept to Denny and…
Up North Dear ER: I live next to the former Albertsons/Haggens in North Redondo…
Polling politics Dear ER: Thank you for this enlightening article, which raised concern surrounding…
