Easy Reader’s Best of the Beach Stars of the Beach Award 2017

Don Swift was Redondo Beach Topaz Jetty Kahuna Almost every day for nearly five decades, Swift sat in his spot, 40 yards southwest of the end of the Topaz jetty waiting for the next set wave. The carpenter and surfboard shaper passed away Sunday from a brain tumor. …

McHattie catches final wave at Boneyards in Palos Verdes Dale McHattie was sitting on his board at Boneyards in Palos Verdes, after having caught a nice wave and paddling back out to the lineup, when he fell backwards into the water. Fellow surfers Steve and Gary Randle pulled him from the water and rushed him to shore.…