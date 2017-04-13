Best of the Beach 2017 – Best View: The Strand House

Best View

The Strand House

It’s mysterious that an area with such beautiful panoramic ocean views doesn’t have more restaurants that take advantage of the superb vistas of Santa Monica Bay. The Strand House has an unbeatable view with just enough elevation from the water to make you feel a connection to the beach, Strand, and pier below and the horizon that stretches out to infinity. You have to wonder how the staff can get things doen without being distracted by the beauty of every day’s sunset. They stick with their business so you can enjoy brilliantly inventive food and the best view in the South Bay, bar none.

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd. MB

(310) 545-7470

Thestrandhousemb.com

Runner-up: Tony’s on the Pier

210 Fishermans Wharf, Redondo Beach

(310) 374-1442

Oldtonys.com

