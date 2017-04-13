Best of the Beach 2017 – Best Dance Club: The StrandBar

Best Dance Club

StrandBar

Among dance clubs in the Beach Cities, StrandBar stands alone with a view overlooking the Pacific Ocean, that’s a well-angled ice cube’s throw away from the sand. But Strand Bar manager Jon Paul Gwozdz thinks that another thing in particular that sets his venue apart from the rest.

“It’s the safe environments — we’ve got a more mature feel, not a crowd that’s unruly or jumping into each other, getting overly intoxicated or stepping on each other at the bar,” Gwozdz said.

It helps that Strand Bar is simply cool. The club’s sleek, modern design gives its patrons plenty of space to dance, lounge or drink the night away, “with different rooms for whatever you’re looking for,” Gwozdz said.

When the dance floor opens on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, the party comes to life with a playlist rife with today’s Top 40, throwbacks from decades past, hits from the ‘80s and ‘90s and whatever else the night’s live DJ is feeling.

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. (310) 545-7470.

Thestrandhousemb.com

Runner-Up: Ocean Bar

1301 Manhattan Ave., Hermosa Beach. (310) 798-8227.

Oceanbarhemosa.com

