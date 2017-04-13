Letters to the Editor 4-13-17

Planet Hermosa

Dear ER:

I’d like to introduce a novel concept to Denny and Moira Nelson (“PLAN Hermosa,” Letters to the editor ER April 4, 2017): Just because folks disagree with you doesn’t mean they are possessed of a “regressive agenda,” nor do they sow “misinformation, suspicion or discontent.” In fact, disagreement doesn’t even make them wrong. Folks who disagree with key elements of PLAN Hermosa are not necessarily “new to local government,” and the suggestion they “take a deep breath” in order to understand long and complicated concepts (like ObamaCare?) is both condescending and displays evidence of the writers’ narcissistic personality disorder. (Sorry for the ad hom. I couldn’t help myself.) PLAN Hermosa is boneheaded in more ways than the word limits on Letters to the Editor allow. Rest assured, we who disagree will be at the April 20 City Council meeting, armed with our regressive agendas…and our Vote the Bums Out checkbooks. Anyone who believes “Keep Hermosa Hermosa” oil drilling debate was ugly has no idea of the coming storm.

Greg Strangis

Hermosa Beach

Cheers to the winners

Dear ER:

Every year the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau randomly pick nonprofits to staff the Charity Beer and Wine Garden at Fiesta Hermosa. In exchange for the volunteers’ time, the Chamber donates at least $3,000 to each organization, plus a portion of the tips received from both Fiestas. Last Thursday, the was held at the Hermosa Beach Museum.. The nonprofits assisting Memorial Day weekend are: Arts Group of Hermosa Beach, Friends of the Parks, Beach Cities Toy Drive, Rotary Club and Leadership Hermosa Beach. The Hermosa Beach Murals Project is the alternate. The groups selected for Labor Day weekend are: Kiwanis Club, Hermosa Beach Education Foundation, Sandpipers, Hermosa Beach Sister City Association and the Woman’s Club with Hermosa Arts Foundation as the alternate. Please join us during the 45th annual Fiesta Hermosa May 27-29 and Sept. 2-4 to support these nonprofits.

Kimberlee MacMullan

HBCCVB President/CEO

Hermosa Beach

Ball’s in Brand’s court

Dear ER:

Whether Redondo Beach Measure C is the governing law may be an open issue But for the sake of argument let’s say it is in place and now C proponents can start to address progress. No more lawsuits. No more initiatives. Let’s build something. It’s been 30 years. I’ve given up hope for me, but maybe my grandkids will be able to enjoy a super waterfront. I have reached out to a few “Yes on C” proponents and here is my message: I am ready to work with you to make the next version of the Waterfront a reality. Mayor Bill Brand, Council Candidate Nils Nehrenheim, and Waterfront opponents Jim Light and Martin Holmes, use that email list. Let us know what plan you have in mind. Publish the plan and let’s get going.

Charlie Szymanski

Redondo Beach

Don’t put out the fire department

Dear ER:

Should Hermosa Beach outsource their superb fire department of 60 plus years to Los Angeles County fire department? As a former mayor, councilman, and a 53 year resident and property owner I have concluded no, for the following reasons:

Lose of local Control. Five Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors responsible for 10 million residents will be making policy and financial decisions instead of the Hermosa Beach City Council. The cities of Hawthorne and Covina have experienced escalating cost when negotiating their contract renewal with LA County. There is no cost savings going with LA County.

LA County’s Debt has doubled in recent years and now is at $20 billion.

Automatic aid agreements with Manhattan & Redondo Beach will be impacted in a 3 minute plus delay in response time.

There are other options to explore, including contracting with Redondo/Manhattan to administer the Hermosa fire department, a proposal that was presented to Hermosa in 2007 by Redondo Beach. If this option is successful a headquarters fire station would not be needed and that would reduce the cost of rebuilding the neighborhood station.

Short term, the City Council needs to increase the staffing level as recommended by their consultants.

Long term explore a Beach Cities Fire District.

George Barks

Redondo Beach

Nils not nil

Dear ER:

I have known Nils Nehrenheim for several years, and I believe he is best qualified to represent District 1 on the City Council for Redondo Beach. As a small business owner, he has experience managing company budgets and using technology that will be an asset to the city council. He has served the community as a county lifeguard and junior lifeguard instructor. He is a leader of the community groups Save the Riviera and Rescue the Waterfront. In this capacity he has worked tirelessly to protect our district from excessive development in the Legado project and others that would negatively impact traffic and the quality of life As a taxpayer, I am appalled that our city council, dominated by pro-development members, has spent $700,000 yearly as a subsidy for the Chamber of Commerce. Neighboring cities do not do this. We need a fresh, new voice to represent the residents in District 1. For this run-off election, all registered voters will receive mail-in ballots. They must be mailed back by May 16. I urge you to vote for Nils.

Carol Perry

Redondo Beach

Barbee done it all

Dear ER:

My husband and I have lived and worked in Redondo Beach for over 30 years, and have always been actively city government. Our current Council member, Martha Barbee has demonstrated that she is a leader. She does her research and is well informed before deciding on important issues. The City Council unanimously appointed Barbee to District 1 seat approximately 10 months ago, and she has earned the respect of her colleagues and residents. Barbee has strong listening and leadership skills, is enthusiastic and optimistic about Redondo Beach, and has impressive community experience. Along with her City Council she has worked as a software engineer, raised four children, served on the board of the 33rd District PTA, the City Historical Commission and as president of her homeowners associations. She is a dynamo who is honest, refreshing, and thoughtful. She shares our priorities for public safety, a vital Riviera Village, including traffic and parking improvements, and working toward solutions for the homeless.

She understands the complex responsibility and commitment of being a Councilmember. Importantly she has the energy, skill and experience to serve us well. We are voting for Martha Barbee in the May 16 runoff.

Sue Armstrong

Redondo Beach

Veto power

Dear ER:

Redondo’s District 1 residents who voted for Measure C and Mayoral Candidate Bill Brand represented a desire for reasonable growth. They must vote for Nils Nehrenheim in the upcoming mail-in only, District 1 runoff. As of now, only one of the five council members — Todd Loewenstein — supported Measure C andis against over-development of not only the Redondo Harbor but all areas of our city. Nehrenheim’s opponent on the council Martha Barbee, voted for CenterCal’s monstrosity on the sea, despite warnings of an unsafe boat launch location and before her constituents had a chance to vote on the plan. Despite the fact that Measure C won in every district and every precinct in Redondo, CenterCal has expressed the opinion that they should be allowed to build the Mall on the Sea, anyway, and filed a $14 million lawsuit against Redondo as leverage. If Nehrenheim is not elected in May, our city council can vote 4 to 1 to ignore the voters and our mayor can do nothing about it. With Nehrenheim onboard, the Redondo Beach charter allows Bill Brand to veto any legislation that passes by a 3 to 2 margin. If you care about revitalizing but not supersizing our harbor and planned, sensible development, the choice is simple: Vote For Nehrenheim

Roger Light

Redondo Beach

