South Bay Community Calendar 4-13-17

Thursday, April 13

Body, Mind, and Soul

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Sandra Ruckdasche, a Certified Yoga and Chopra Center Instructor. In this first of a series of five health programs on Ayurvedic Lifestyle, participants will learn about the Layers of Life, Three Mind-Body Principles called “Doshas”, introduction to Primordial Sound Meditation and an introduction to Ayurveda as a consciousness-based healing system. 4 – 5:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Advance registration required. Call 310-376-3550 or visit cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Meet the Grunions

Cabrillo Marine Aquarium “Meet the Grunion” program. The Aquarium will open at 8 p.m. and a film on grunion begins at 9 p.m. in the John M. Olguin Auditorium. Prior to the predicted run, everyone will gather on the beach to await the grunion. The program cost is $5 for adults and $1 for seniors, students, and children. Warm clothing is recommended. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For further information, or to receive a calendar of events, please call (310) 548-7562 or visit our website at cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Friday, April 14

Medicine, Munchies and Movies

The MemorialCare Senior Plus Program at Long Beach Memorial’s free “Medicine, Munchies and Movies” health education lecture titled “All About Back and Neck Pain.” Azadeh Farin, M.D., neurosurgeon, Spine Center, Long Beach Memorial, will host a 45-minute lecture on back and neck pain and a 15-minute Q&A session, followed by a screening of “Loving,” a 2016 American historical drama film that tells the story of Richard and Mildred Loving and their landmark case.

12 – 4 p.m. Long Beach Memorial, Houssels Forum, 2801 Atlantic Ave.,

Long Beach. Free lunch provided. Call (562) 933-1650 to register. For more Senior Plus events, visit MemorialCare.org/LBEvents.

Saturday, April 15

Book Sale

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Library Sale. Used books, cd’s & dvd’s all at bargain prices. 9 a.m. – noon 1309 Bard Street, behind Stars Antiques, one-half block west of the library. For information visit hbfol.org. For help with picking up large book donations, contact Folhb16@gmail.com, or leave a message at the library by calling (310) 379-8475.

For kids

Hope Chapel Community Easter Egg Hunt. Fun for the kids with bounce houses, game booths, face painting, bubble show and more. Free. 9 a.m. – noon. Hermosa Valley Park, 2521 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. Visit hopechapel.org/easter for more details.

Get the dirt

Composting Workshop for Beginners. Open to LA County residents. 9:30 – 11 a.m. Hesse Park, Fireside Room, 29301 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. Free. rpvca.gov.

Climb aboard the Eggspress

Southern California Live Steamers Eggspress Train & Egg Hunt. Egg hunt for 12 & under only. Limit 5 eggs each hunter. Surprise visit from a lagomorph is highly probably. $5 each boarding ticket (cash only please) 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wilson Park, 2290 Washington Ave., Torrance. For more information and a list of public run days visit southerncalifornialivesteamers.org.

All about the Earth

Celebrate Earth Day at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium. Join the fun at the Sustainability Fest with games, interactive activities, Earth-friendly displays and demonstrations. Live music and food. Admission is free. 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For more information call (310) 548-7562.cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Egg hunt

Community Egg Hunt at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church. Hunt for eggs in their beautiful garden. 10 – 11 a.m. Crafts, games, jumpers & snacks. Egg hunt starts at 11 a.m. by age group. Open and free to all. St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 26825 Rolling Hills Road, Rolling Hills Estates. For questions call (310) 377-2825.

Green thumbs needed

Learn to create those beautiful Living Walls you see on the sides of homes, patio walls, and some commercial establishments. You will learn how to create your own masterpiece, small or large. 10 – 11 a.m. Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden, Amphitheatre in the Center of the Garden, 1237 N Peck Ave, Manhattan Beach. Free parking next to Manhattan Beach Botanical Garden on Peck Ave., or the adjacent lot at the north end of Peck Ave. For questions leave a message with Julie at (310) 546-1354 or Julie@manhattanbeachbotanicalgarden.org.

Salt Marsh Open House

Step out into nature and discover the hidden world of the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh. Join Cabrillo Marine Aquarium educators and Coastal Park Naturalists as they help uncover the world of mud and water that is our local wetland. Learn about the local native plants and animals, including birds, fish, crabs, worms and more. Bring your binoculars, camera, sketch pad, journal or just your curiosity. 10 a.m. – noon 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. For reservations, information, or to receive a calendar of events, please call (310) 548-7562 or visit our website at cabrillomarineaquarium.org.

Sunday, April 16

Drumming

Free to Be Me Family Friendly Fun Drum Circle. Every third Sunday of the month from 12 – 3 p.m. Facilitated Rhythmic games for the whole family. Meets at the water’s edge under the Hermosa Beach Pier. Bring friends, family, drums, and percussion instruments (otherwise provided) come celebrate the rhythm of life (no experience necessary). For more information contact the director Sabina Sandoval (310) 944-5475 or visit freetobemedrumcircle.com.

Monday, April 17

Chinese Auction

Have you ever been to a Chinese Auction? This fundraiser for the Redondo Woman’s Club is a great way to acquire gifts for yourself or someone else. A viewing of the gift items starts at 10 a.m. A short meeting will be at 11 a.m. followed by lunch. The auction begins once lunch if finished. The luncheon plus 10 tickets, is $20 at the door. More tickets can also be purchased. Bring your friends and neighbors to get in on the fun. All proceeds will go to local charities. Woman’s Club’s historical Clubhouse, 400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach. For reservations, please contact Karen at (310) 339-4818.

Tuesday, April 18

Sierra Club conditioning hikes

Summer is not far off and the beach is beckoning. Now is the time to hike with the Sierra club to get back in shape from the winter hiatus. Free hikes led by certified outing leaders. There are hikes for everyone, ranging from newcomers to experts. South Bay hike: A moderate, 1 ½ hour, 4 plus mile hike on the greenbelt and hilly streets of Hermosa and Manhattan Beach. Meet every Tuesday for 7 p.m. departure at the parking lot near the Hermosa Valley School, 1645 Valley Drive, Hermosa Beach. This is a good introductory hike for some of the more challenging hikes below. These hikes and many more outings are listed at angeles.sierraclub.org/activities. For more information call Paul Rosenberger (310) 545-3531.

Wednesday, April 19

Palliative Care

Cancer Support Community-Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Glen Komatsu MD, Chief Medical Officer for Providence TrinityCare Hospice. Learn how being prepared can help during serious illness and family caregiving. Dr. Komatsu and his team will explain how palliative care might be the support that is needed when a person is faced with a serious illness. 5 – 6:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Advance registration required. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Thursday, April 20

An earthly celebration

Earth Day Celebration at the Palos Verdes Promenade. Free. 3 – 6 p.m. Palos Verdes Promenade, 550 Deep Valley Dr., Rolling Hills Estates. For more information call (310) 541-0688 or visit promenadeonthepeninsula.com.

Nourishment for Body, Mind, and Soul

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach (CSCRB) hosts Sandra Ruckdasche, a Certified Yoga and Chopra Center Instructor. This program on Ayurvedic Lifestyle Health will focus on proper digestion, guidelines for a healthy appetite, introduction to the Six Tastes, enhancing digestion with herbs and spices and an introduction to Body Intelligence Techniques. 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. 109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach. Call (310) 376-3550 or visit the website at cancersupportredondobeach.org.

Friday, April 21

OLG Fiesta weekend

Loads of weekend fun for the family at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Fiesta. Rides, games, food, live entertainment, beer & wine garden for the adults, raffle and silent auction. Friday 5 – 10 p.m., Saturday 12 – 10 p.m., Sunday 12 – 6 p.m. 320 Massey Street, Hermosa Beach. Fiestaolg.com.

Saturday, April 22

Take it to the next level

Pier to Pier run/walk with GI Joe. 8 a.m. From Hermosa Beach Pier to Manhattan Beach Pier and back (on the sand). Sign up by calling (310) 920-9233. For more info visit MBbootcamp.com.

Little Sisters of Poor 5K run/walk

Race to raise funds for the Little Sisters of Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence. 22nd Street Park, 200 West 22nd Street and Via Cabrillo Marina, San Pedro. Race day registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Race starts at 8 a.m. For information or to make a donation call (310) 548-0625 or visit littlesistersofthepoorsanpedro.org.

Earthly celebration

Earth Day Celebration at White Point Nature Preserve. Families are invited to participate by helping to beautify the native plant garden and trails, taking a guided family hike through the preserve, enjoying a special nature inspired art activities, and much more. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. White Point Nature PReserve, 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Lunch and gifts sponsored by Toyota with coffee and snacks provided by Starbucks. RSVP at: pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

Earth Day

25th Anniversary of Earth Day in Polliwog Park. An eco-friendly celebration for the whole family featuring a large assortment of free food, music, games, and eco-friendly excitement. 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Volunteer on earth day

Celebrate by volunteering and enjoy family-friendly activities. Free workshop on Composting to a Greener Tomorrow by Denise Epport of Triformis Corp. 11 a.m. White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com. For questions call (310) 541-7613.

Run for Education

The 26th Annual Run for Education 5K/10K/Kids run to benefit El Segundo Public Schools. Hosted by El Segundo’s PTA Council the Run For Education features a moderate coastal climate, as well as, a tour of downtown El Segundo and its local residential neighborhoods. It’s a true sampling of small town Americana. Race begins at 8 a.m. 111 West Mariposa Ave., El Segundo. To sign up go to Esrun4education.com.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.