South Bay art calendar for April 13 – 19

Thursday, April 13

Grab your board

The Hermosa Beach Historical Society is presenting a talk on the history of surf photography with John Grannis, son of LeRoy Grannis, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hermosa Beach Museum, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. The elder Grannis transformed surf photography in the 1960s and captured its golden era. (310) 318-9421 or go to hermosabeachmuseum.com.

Friday, April 14

Pipin’ hot

The musical “Pippin” is being presented by the Palos Verdes High School Drama Department on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. (with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday) in the Multipurpose Room of the school, located at 600 Cloyden Road, Palos Verdes Estates. Also next week: April 20 at 3:30 p.m., April 21 and 22 at 7 p.m., and April 22 and 23 at 2 p.m. Recommended for those 13 and over. Tickets, $20 general; $15 adults. Call (310) 378-8471 or go to pvhsdrama.com.

Saturday, April 15

In the City of Light

The Redondo Beach Art Group is hosting a family art show called “April in Paris,” and it takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Second Floor Meeting Room in the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. The show is based on seven books on the shelf at the library. (310) 318-0675 op. 6, or go to redondo.org/library.

All tuned-up

The Suze Glaze New Folk Ensemble performs a free concert in the downstairs Friends of the Library room of the El Segundo Public Library, 111 W. Mariposa Ave., at Main St., in El Segundo. The group has been compared to the classic folk-rock groups Pentangle and Fairport Convention. (310) 524-2728.

Ah, it’s poetry month

Linda Neal hosts the Poetry Cafe from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Second Floor Meeting Room at the Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach. Yes, it’s where the art exhibit is (see above). Call (310) 318-0675 op. 6, or go to redondo.org/library.

Tuesday, April 18

Know your local history

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Redondo Beach North Branch Library, 2000 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach, Therese Martinez, Douglas Thompson, Pat Aust, and Arthur Verge will show us how to uncover stories about the old days of Redondo Beach, specifically those in “The Redondo Reflex,” the city’s first newspaper. Free; just pop in. (310) 318-0765 op. 5, or go to redondo.org/library.

Thursday, April 20

Strumming for you pleasure

Guitarist Mike Sullivan performs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Torrance Art Museum, 3320 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, as part of Thursday Tunes at TAM, produced by Georgette Gantner. The current exhibition that surrounds the event is “Baker’s Dozen VI.” Suggested donation is $20. Call (310) 376-5577 or go to TorranceArtMuseum.com. ER

