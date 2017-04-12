Easter Sunrise Services benefit domestic violence victims
by Dan Bradford, pastor
King’s Harbor Church
Sunday marks the 59th Annual Easter Sunrise Service in Veteran’s Park in Redondo Beach. For the past 19 years King’s Harbor Church has organized the service as a benefit for the Redondo Beach Police Department Domestic Violence Victims Advocacy Program (RBPD DVVA Program).
The program was founded in 2012 when a Redondo Beach resident visited the R.B.P.D. to turn in her husband’s unregistered handgun. She told the police that she felt that her life and the lives of her two sons were in danger. Police introduced the mother to Gonzalez.
Today, the mother volunteers for the support group. “It changed my life and I am very grateful,” she said.
Victim advocates and Redondo police officers have worked together since 1996 to provide emergency services and resources to thousands of victims, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.
The RBPD DVVA program is sponsored by the R.B.P.D. and Beach Cities Health District.
To learn more about the program contact Ericka Gonzalez at Ericka.Gonzalez@redondo.org
Easter Sunrise Services
Kings Harbor Church
59th Annual Sunrise Service
Veteran’s Park, 6 a.m.
309 Esplanade, Redondo Beach
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Easter Sunday Sunrise Mass,
Beach at 11th Street 6 a.m.
Hermosa Beach
Manhattan Beach Community Church
303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach
Easter Sunday 6:30 a.m. north of the Manhattan Beach Pier. At the Church: 9 a.m., 11 a.m.
Church Easter Services
American Martyrs Catholic Church
Easter Sunday Masses: 6:30, 7, 8, 8:15, 9:30.m. 9:45, 11:30, 11:45, 1 and 5.
624 15th St., Manhattan Beach
Journey of Faith
Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center
1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach
Saturday, April 15 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 16 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. 11:30 a.m.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
330 Massey St. (at Prospect Ave.), Hermosa Beach
Holy Saturday 8 p.m. Easter Vigil (Bilingual)
Easter Sunday 7 a.m., 8 a.m. (Spanish), 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m. (No 6:30 p.m. Mass)
Rolling Hills Covenant Church
2222 Palos Verdes Drive North, Rolling Hills Estates
Easter Sunday: 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
St. James Catholic Church
415 Vincent St., Redondo Beach
Holy Saturday 7:30 p.m. Easter Vigil
Easter Sunday Masses at Church: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon
At O’Gorman Center, 4625 Garnet St. (at Anza), Torrance 9:30 a.m.
No 5:30 p.m. Mass
St. John Fisher Catholic Church
Corner of Crest Road & Crenshaw Blvd, Rancho Palos Verdes
Easter Sunday Masses at Church: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Parish Center: 9 a.m., 11 a.m.
St. Peter’s by the Sea
6410 PV Dr. South, Rancho Palos Verdes
Easter Sunday 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m.
Wesleyan Church
4455 W. 168th St. (One block west of Hawthorne Blvd.)
Breakfast: 9 a.m. Egg hunt: 9:30 a.m. Easter Celebration: 10:30 a.m.
