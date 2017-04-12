Easter Sunrise Services benefit domestic violence victims

by Dan Bradford, pastor

King’s Harbor Church

Sunday marks the 59th Annual Easter Sunrise Service in Veteran’s Park in Redondo Beach. For the past 19 years King’s Harbor Church has organized the service as a benefit for the Redondo Beach Police Department Domestic Violence Victims Advocacy Program (RBPD DVVA Program).

The program was founded in 2012 when a Redondo Beach resident visited the R.B.P.D. to turn in her husband’s unregistered handgun. She told the police that she felt that her life and the lives of her two sons were in danger. Police introduced the mother to Gonzalez.

Today, the mother volunteers for the support group. “It changed my life and I am very grateful,” she said.

Victim advocates and Redondo police officers have worked together since 1996 to provide emergency services and resources to thousands of victims, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

The RBPD DVVA program is sponsored by the R.B.P.D. and Beach Cities Health District.

To learn more about the program contact Ericka Gonzalez at Ericka.Gonzalez@redondo.org

Easter Sunrise Services

Kings Harbor Church

59th Annual Sunrise Service

Veteran’s Park, 6 a.m.

309 Esplanade, Redondo Beach

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church

Easter Sunday Sunrise Mass,

Beach at 11th Street 6 a.m.

Hermosa Beach

Manhattan Beach Community Church

303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach

Easter Sunday 6:30 a.m. north of the Manhattan Beach Pier. At the Church: 9 a.m., 11 a.m.

Church Easter Services

American Martyrs Catholic Church

Easter Sunday Masses: 6:30, 7, 8, 8:15, 9:30.m. 9:45, 11:30, 11:45, 1 and 5.

624 15th St., Manhattan Beach

Journey of Faith

Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center

1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach

Saturday, April 15 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. 11:30 a.m.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church

330 Massey St. (at Prospect Ave.), Hermosa Beach

Holy Saturday 8 p.m. Easter Vigil (Bilingual)

Easter Sunday 7 a.m., 8 a.m. (Spanish), 9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m. (No 6:30 p.m. Mass)

Rolling Hills Covenant Church

2222 Palos Verdes Drive North, Rolling Hills Estates

Easter Sunday: 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

St. James Catholic Church

415 Vincent St., Redondo Beach

Holy Saturday 7:30 p.m. Easter Vigil

Easter Sunday Masses at Church: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon

At O’Gorman Center, 4625 Garnet St. (at Anza), Torrance 9:30 a.m.

No 5:30 p.m. Mass

St. John Fisher Catholic Church

Corner of Crest Road & Crenshaw Blvd, Rancho Palos Verdes

Easter Sunday Masses at Church: 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Parish Center: 9 a.m., 11 a.m.

St. Peter’s by the Sea

6410 PV Dr. South, Rancho Palos Verdes

Easter Sunday 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m.

Wesleyan Church

4455 W. 168th St. (One block west of Hawthorne Blvd.)

Breakfast: 9 a.m. Egg hunt: 9:30 a.m. Easter Celebration: 10:30 a.m.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.