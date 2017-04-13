Hermosa Beach Police Beat

Catch and release for cell phone

Two suspects forcibly took a woman’s cell phone near downtown Hermosa earlier this month, before throwing it out the window of a moving car.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. April 2, near the intersection of Beach Drive and 11th Street, police said. Two suspects approached the victim and took her cell phone, then got into a nearby car and fled.

After driving a short distance, one of the suspects tossed the cell phone out of one of the vehicle’s windows, police said. The victim was able to recover her phone.

It was not immediately clear whether the phone was damaged in the incident.

Phone taken in assault, robbery

A man was hit and his phone taken while waiting for a ride in downtown Hermosa earlier this month.

The victim had just left a bar and was walking near the intersection of 13th Court and The Strand about 2 a.m. April 1 when one suspect struck him and took the victim’s cell phone, police said. The victim could not tell how the suspect had approached him.

No further information about the suspect was immediately available.

Bike thief tackled, arrested

A man attempting to steal bicycles was tackled by the owner of one of the bicycles and arrested in North Hermosa earlier this month.

The victim noticed a man examining some bicycles near the intersection of 22nd Street and Hermosa Avenue about 4:15 p.m. April 2, police said. The victim,who owned one of the bicycles, confronted the suspect, who fled. The victim tackled the suspect and called the police.

Officers arrived and questioned the suspect, who allegedly admitted to attempting to steal the bikes, police said. The suspect was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted theft.

Car taken, recovered

A car was stolen from a South Hermosa driveway late last month, only to be recovered in Hawthorne the next day.

The theft occurred some time between 10:15 p.m. March 29 and 10 a.m. March 30 from a residence in the 400 block of Hermosa Avenue, police said. Officers from the Hawthorne Police Department recovered the vehicle the next day.

According to police reports, the car was unlocked at the time of the theft, and the keys and title were inside.

