About Town in Hermosa Beach

New hours for farmer’s market

Starting next week, Hermosa Beach’s Wednesday farmer’s market will shift its hours in order to better accommodate commuting locals.

Starting April 19, hours for the pier plaza market will shift from their current range of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, which runs the Wednesday market, said the hours change was designed to give people who have jobs out of the area a chance to patronize the market on their way home from work.

The market, which began in 2015, features about 30 vendors representing almost a dozen farms.

Beach mass for Easter

Our Lady of Guadalupe will offer Mass on the beach for Easter Sunday.

The sunrise mass will begin about 5:45 a.m. on the sand at 11th Street, just south of the Hermosa Beach Pier, and feature singing, prayer and reflection. Parishioners are asked to bring their own beach chairs.

PLAN Hermosa study session

The Hermosa Beach City Council will host a study session devoted to PLAN Hermosa, its proposed General Plan and Local Coastal Program, next Thursday evening, April 20.

The General Plan is a master zoning document that will guide the next generation of land use policy in the city. The Local Coastal Program will enable the city, instead of the state Coastal Commission, to grant coastal development permits.

The session will begin at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers.

Alzheimer’s event

An Alzheimer’s awareness group will host an informational meeting next week about an upcoming local fundraising walk.

The Alzheimer’s Association will host a volunteer kickoff party at the Community Center on Wednesday evening. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 4 of the Community Center.

Attendees can learn how to get involved with the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Beach Cities, which is planned for the coming fall. To RSVP, email Megan Geist at: mgeist@alz.org

