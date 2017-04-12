Beach Cities Sports: Football, hockey, running, volleyball and more

Hockey: The Jr. Kings Squirt B team captured the California Amateur Hockey Association State Championship held April 2 in San Jose. After losing to Southern California adversary the Wave 4-3 in the final round-robin game, the Kings scored two goals in the final three minutes to tie the Wave before pulling out a 4-3 overtime victory for the title.

Football: Legendary El Camino College football coach John Featherstone was recently inducted into the California Community Colleges Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Featherstone retired at the end of the 2015 season after his teams earned a national championship in 1987, two state championships, 11 conference championships and appeared in 19 bowl games. Five consecutive Southern California playoff appearances were made from 2004-08 and the team has 21 nationally ranked finishes, including seven straight from 2003-09.

The Thursday night Co-ed Flag Football on the Beach League begins April 27 at 6:30 p.m. at 10th Street and The Strand in Hermosa Beach. Team registration is $265 for a six-week season plus two weeks of playoffs. Registration must be made at Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave.. For more information, contact Chris, cyj@prankmonkey.org, 310-877-3148 or Anna, anna@prankmonkey.org.

Redondo Beach Youth Football & Cheer Pop Warner is currently looking for coaches for all levels from Mitey Mite – Varsity football. If interested, please email application by March 31 to Travis at rbyfcad@yahoo.com. Walk-up registration for boys and girls ages 6-14 will be held Saturdays, April 29 and May 20 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Perry Park, 2301 Grant Ave. For more information, email nmoreno74@verizon.net or visit eteamz.com/redondobeach.

Running: GI Joe Charles hosts the Spring Pier-to-Pier Run/Walk on Saturday, April 22. at 8 a.m. beginning at the Hermosa Beach Pier. Adult entry fees are $35 (through April 16). Team discounts available. For more information, call 310-980-9339 or visit mbbootcamp.com.

The 26th Annual El Segundo PTA Run for Education is set for Saturday, April 22 beginning with the 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run at 8 a.m. followed by the 1/2K and 1K Kids’ Fun Run at 9:45 a.m. For information or to register, visit esrun4education.com or email info@esrun4education.com.

Fundraising: Mira Costa rugby All-Star and captain Jonah Tavai has been invited to represent a touring side from the United States to play in England. Unfortunately Jonah can’t get there by himself…he could use our help. The junior needs to raise $2,000 to pay for the trip. Donations can be made at gofundme.com/jk5mw-chase-for-chance.

Beach Volleyball: The Interscholastic Beach Volleyball League resumes action Tuesday, April 18 when Mira Costa plays Palos Verdes. On Thursday, April 20, the Mustangs face Palisades Charter and Redondo takes on Palos Verdes. All games are at Dockweiler State Beach. For more information, visit ibvl.org.

The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) will be holding the Hermosa Beach Open on Sunday, May 7. Competition includes Boys 14U and Girls 10U, 12U, 14U, 15U, 16U, 18U divisions. For more information, visit aaubeach.org.

The Tuesday night 4-Person Co-ed Beach Volleyball League begins May 9 north of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Games run from 6:30-8:30 p.m.. Entry fee is $240 per team plus $5 per non-Hermosa Beach resident. Registration available online at prankmonkey.org ar at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, 710 Pier Ave. For more information, contact Bill Sigler, bill@smacksportswear.com or Chris, cyj@prankmonkey.org.

The first full-length beach volleyball documentary “Kings of the Beach” is in the early stages of filming. A fundraising event will be held Saturday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. at 212 The Strand in Manhattan Beach. For more information, contact Kevin Cleary, kpc;eary @yahoo.com.

Volleyball: Registration is open for Surfside Volleyball Club Spring Clinics and Summer Camps for girls and boys in grades 2-8 of all levels. For more details, visit surfsidevolleyball.com or email info@surfsidevolleyball.com.

2014 National Coach of the Year and 2015 California Coach of the Year Tommy Chaffins is having spring volleyball clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays for girls and boys in grades 3 through 8. All clinics are held at Redondo High School. For more info, please visit tommychaffinsvolleyballclinics.com or email tomchaffins@yahoo.com.

Swimming: Southern California Aquatics is holding sessions for triathletes who want to improve their swimming techniques. Workouts are available Monday at 8 p.m. at Redondo Union High School, 1 Seahawk Way or Wednesday at 6 a.m. at Urho Saari Swim Stadium, 219 W. Mariposa Ave, El Segundo. RSVP first at SCAQ@swim.net or call 310-390-5700 for a free one-hour session. ER

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.