El Camino to host Mt. SAC relays featuring elite college, high school athletes

by Randy Angel

More than 3,000 athletes will converge at El Camino College’s Murdock Stadium this week when the 59th Annual Mt. SAC Relays takes place showcasing talents of elite college and high school track and field participants.

While construction continues on Mt. SAC’s Hilmer Lodge Stadium, the prestigious event will be held at El Camino after the three-day event was staged at Cerritos College last year.

Competition runs Thursday, April 13 through Saturday, April 15. Information, including ticket prices and schedules, is available at mtsacrelays.com.

One of the top local prep athletes to watch will be Redondo pole vaulter Tate Curran, who broke his own school record last weekend with a mark of 17 feet, one inch at the Arcadia Invitational.

Coached by Bob Leetch, Redondo’s squad had many impressive performances at Arcadia, the nation’s largest prep activity as far as number of schools that is sponsored and run by a high school.

Jordan Jackson placed 9th in the boys triple jump at 43-08.75 and the Sea Hawk’s girls relay teams also excelled.

Redondo’s 4×200 squad placed 2nd in the Rated competition with a time of 1:43.46, the 4×100 team was 3rd in the Seeded division (47.90) and the 1600 Sprint Medley Relay team was 5th in the Seeded competition (4:20.94).

Akaylah Hill placed 3rd in the triple jump (38-08), Kaitlin Heri finished 6th in her pole vault heet (11-10), Amari Turner was 4th in her pole vault competition (1102) and Kennedy Williams finished 10th in the 100-meter dash (12.10).

Mira Costa’s girls 4×400 placed 3rd in the Seeded division (3:56.79) and pole vaulter Dane Thomasson finished 6th in his pole vault heet (14-02).

Other local athletes with top-ten finishes included: West Torrance relay teams (4×800 Invitational, 5th, 7:49.83), (4×800 Seeded, 5th, 8:03.55), (4×1600 Seeded, 10th, 18:18.07 and Peninsula’s Devon Scott-Ford, who placed 2nd in hi 110 hurdles meet (14.54).

In girls competition, Peninsula long jumper Olayinka Braimah placed 8th with a mark of 18-02.

Bay League action continues Wednesday, April 19 when Redondo host rival Mira Costa in a dual meet at 5 p.m.

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.