Best of the Beach 2017, Best Wine Bar: Uncorked

Uncorked’s knowledgeable staff guides its patrons through its selection of over 600 award-winning and hard-to-find boutique selections wines from all over the world.

“Our team has a diverse taste that is complementary to each other,” said Angelo, Uncorked manager. “For example, two of our members love Paso Robles and Santa Ynez wines and frequently visit their wineries. I just finished a certification course on Italian Wines.”

Uncorked’s tasting bar offers a flight of five specially selected wines for $15 from a thrice a week, rotating wine list. Free corkage with local restaurants, unique wine accessories, custom gift baskets, gourmet cheese, olive oils and special gourmet treats are available. On Fridays, Uncorked holds “Themed Nights,” featuring unique food pairing, specials, and winemaker takeovers.

“We cater to the wine connoisseur, to those curious to explore their worldwide wine palate,” she said. “We are fortunate to be a part of Hermosa Beach’s rich wine scene.”

302 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. (424) 247-7117.

uncorkedhermosa.com

