Best of the Beach 2017, Best Mediterranean/Middle Eastern, Best Tapas/Appertizers: Mediterraneo

Mediterranean cuisine is meant to be enjoyed outside on hot summer days, which is why Hermosa’s Mediterranean climate and Mediterraneo’s Pier Plaza dining are such a perfect combination. Mediterraneo deserves credit for introducing the South Bay to tapas, communal dishes that combine Middle Eastern, Spanish, French, Italian, Ottoman and Californian influences. It was an early proponent of local craft beer and now features over 30 on tap, as well as cocktails created from the spirits from small batch distilleries and a killer sangria. Their Tapas Tuesdays are a welcome alternative to Taco Tuesdays.

73 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (310) 318-2666.

Themedhb.com

Runner-Up: Chicken Dijon

251 Main St., El Segundo. (310) 414-9000.

Artesia Plaza, 2515 Artesia Blvd.. Redondo Beach. (310) 370-7707.

3556 Torrance Blvd., Torrance. (310) 540-1499.

Chickendijon.net

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.