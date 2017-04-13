Best of the Beach 2017, Best Local Original Band: Andy and Renee
Andy Hill, Renee Safier and their band Hard Rain have developed their own South Bay musical niche — part fan family reunion, part rock and roll tent revival. It takes place over 200 times a year at a wide range of venues, from bars to concert circuits. In 1991, the duo organized the first “Dylanfest,” at the Hermosa Saloon. Over the last 27 years, the festival has developed a large, loyal following. This year’s Dylanfest is at the Torrance Cultural Center on May 7.
(310) 346-9383.
Andyandrenee.com
Runner-Up: Feed The Kitty
Feedthekitty.com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login