Best of the Beach 2017, Best Live Music Club: St. Rocke

Many notable artists have offered intimate performances on Saint Rocke’s stage.

“We bring in artists who normally only play LA or Hollywood,” said Adam Spriggs, Saint Rocke manager and talent buyer.

Spriggs also organizes the Kaboo Music Festival and, through Saint Rocke, books acts for the Hermosa Beach Summer Concert Series, the Redondo Beach Lobster Fest and Terranea’s Music on the Meadow. But he also feels it’s important to support the local music scene. Local bands have the chance to play the Hermosa Beach Summer Concert Series by winning a “battle of the bands.”

“Kira Lingman and Josh Arbor have been doing an amazing job curating the Sound Collective every other Tuesday and Wednesday night,” he said. “Just last week, we had Old 97s, an alt-country band, Cubensis, a jam band, Left Salmon, a bluegrass band, Tiffany, an ‘80s teen pop star and Mickey Avalon, a hip-hop artist,” Spriggs said.

Runner-Up: Lighthouse Café

