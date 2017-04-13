Best of the Beach 2017, Best Liquor Store: Ocean View Liquor
The knowledgeable staff behind Ocean View Liquor’s well-curated selection of craft beer (one of the largest selections in LA County), as well as their wines and spirits, make this family-run business a destination for those (not just locals) who seek specialties. Owner Norm Kalosh keeps pricing at big box store levels, saving locals a trek away from the beach.
3232 Manhattan Ave., Hermosa Beach. (310) 798-3331.
Runner-Up: Abe’s Liquor
240 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach. (310) 372-2159.
