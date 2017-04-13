Advertisement
Best of the Beach 2017, Best DJ: DJ Black Sheep at Sharkeez

DJ Black Sheep at Sharkeez.

Redondo Beach native DJ Black Sheep, aka Diego Rodriguez, began spinning the steel wheels at the age of 17 and first took a Hermosa Beach stage at the now defunct Dragon Bar. Six years ago, he began his body moving love affair with Sharkeez, which yielded him a Thursday night residency at the Pier Avenue club as well as its sister organization Tower 12 on Friday nights, and neighbor American Junkie on Saturday nights.

“My goal to bring a lot of energy, a lot of motion, and to make the crowd happy,” DJ Black Sheep said. “I play everything, ‘80s, funk, disco, edo, top 40, and mix into a house party vibe — unlike most DJ’s do.”

facebook.com/Djblacksh33p/

Runner-Up:DJ Dik

DJDIK.com

by Eddie Solt

Eddie Solt, Jr. can be reached at esolt@easyreadernews.com

