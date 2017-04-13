Best of the Beach 2017, Best DJ: DJ Black Sheep at Sharkeez
Redondo Beach native DJ Black Sheep, aka Diego Rodriguez, began spinning the steel wheels at the age of 17 and first took a Hermosa Beach stage at the now defunct Dragon Bar. Six years ago, he began his body moving love affair with Sharkeez, which yielded him a Thursday night residency at the Pier Avenue club as well as its sister organization Tower 12 on Friday nights, and neighbor American Junkie on Saturday nights.
“My goal to bring a lot of energy, a lot of motion, and to make the crowd happy,” DJ Black Sheep said. “I play everything, ‘80s, funk, disco, edo, top 40, and mix into a house party vibe — unlike most DJ’s do.”
facebook.com/Djblacksh33p/
Runner-Up:DJ Dik
DJDIK.com
