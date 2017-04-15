Best of the Beach 2017, Best Steak under $30: The Bullpen

To consider oneself a true South Bay local, one needs to have partaken in two quintessential South Bay experiences — sinking one’s teeth into a juicy Bull Pen prime rib steak and dancing the night away on Bull Pen’s legendary dance floor, which one must navigate to get to the bathroom. Since 1948, the family-owned Redondo Beach institution has combined its authentic steak house tufted booth and stain glass charm with the best steaks at the best values, put together with a side and salad. For the past 40 years, super chief Joe Wilcox has manned the kitchen, sticking to original owner Cliff Miner’s recipes, which call for everything to be homemade.

“We don’t change nothing,” said second generation owner Rod Miner. “We’re the longest family owned restaurant in the South Bay — 69 years, and we continue to have the best prime ribs, steaks, and burgers — keeping on the tradition.”

314 Avenue I, Redondo Beach.

(310) 375-7797.

Thebullpenredondobeach.com

Runner-Up: Shellback Tavern

116 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach. (310) 376-7857.

Shellbacktavern.com

