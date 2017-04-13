Best of the Beach 2017, Best Craft Beer Restaurant: HopSaint Brewing Company

HopSaint’s appropriately named brewmaster, Brian Brewer, has put together some of the best beers in the South Bay — all brewed on premise, within dining view.

“Our full production in-house brewery allows us a lot of choices,” Brewer said. “From German pilsners and kolsches, to west coast IPA, to seasonal beers. We have the freedom to experiment.”

Owner Steve Roberts’ contribution to the local culinary and craft beer scene is legendary. You’ve got to ask yourself, do HopSaint’s beers complement the menu or does the menu complement the beer? With a blend of Southern food with contemporary specialties, an ever-changing daily specials board, and a brewmaster perpetually working on perfecting his already world-class craft, each experience at HopSaint is a new one.

5160 W. 190th St., Torrance. (310) 214-4677.

Hopsaint.com

Runner-Up: Simmzy’s

229 Manhattan Beach Blvd.. Manhattan Beach. (310) 546-1201.

Simmzys.com

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.