Manhattan Beach City Council welcomes new members

by Ryan McDonald

Last month’s highly contentious election cast a shadow over the typically lighthearted swearing-in ceremony for new members of the Manhattan Beach City Council, as both departing and incoming council members condemned the negative tone that characterized the campaign.

Councilmembers Steve Napolitano, Nancy Hersman and Richard Montgomery and Treasurer Tim Lilligren took the oath of office from Joyce Fahey, a former councilmember and former Los Angeles County

“It was atypical. And I want it to be atypical forever,” said outgoing Councilmember Mark Burton in his final remarks. Burton, who feel 232 votes short of reelection, placing fourth in the eight-candidate field. Along with outgoing Councilmember Tony D’Errico, Burton was the target of a series of glossy attack flyers that many in the community felt distorted their records.

Termed-out councilmember Wayne Powell addressed the election, but spent most his departing comments going over some of his accomplishments of his time in office, claiming to have never missed a meeting in eight years on City Council and nine on the Planning Commission.

The victorious candidates also expressed concern over the election, but remained optimistic that the new council would be productive. Hersman said that the negativity of the campaign left a “dark cloud” over the election, but said she would rely on resident input to guide her in her new post. Napolitano, who previously served on the council, said that he looked forward to returning to city government after a bruising campaign for a seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

Montgomery lamented the “L.A.-style politics” of the campaign, but kept his remarks brief, in what he said was a sign of things to come.

“I envision this council to speak much, much less,” he said.

