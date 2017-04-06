South Bay Community Calendar 4-6-17

Thursday, April 6

H.E.L.P. Workshop at Redondo library

Healthcare and Elder Law Programs Corporation (H.E.L.P.) workshop on elder care. Learn about Medicare/Medi-Cal for nursing home care. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 2nd floor meeting room, Redondo Beach Main Library, 303 N. Pacific Coast Highway. Free & open to the public. No sign-up or registration required. For questions call (310) 533-1996 or visit help4srs.org.

For Jesse

Smog City Brewing Company is hosting a Fundraising Event for the Family of Jesse Esphorst Jr. the 16-year-old South High student who was killed in a tragic hit and run accident in Torrance on March 7. Join in celebration of Jesse’s life and support his family. 3 – 10 p.m. Smog City Brewing Company, 1901 Del Amo Blvd., Torrance. Donations are also being accepted at gofundme.com/Jesse-Esphorst-Fund.

Palos Verdes hikes

Hike with the Sierra club to get back in shape for the winter hiatus. Free hikes led by certified outing leaders. Start with the slow group designed for newcomers and work your way up to the fast/strenuous group for experts. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. Meet in the parking lot near Rite Aid Drugs at Hawthorne Blvd. and Silver Spur road in Rolling Hills Estates. For a complete list of hikes visit angeles.sierraclub.org/activities or call Paul Rosenberger at (310) 545-3531.

Healthcare For All meeting

Several groups will address the question Is there anything we can do about healthcare and how Single Payer in California might work. Free. 7 – 9 p.m. Parker Hall, at St. Cross Episcopal, 1818 Monterey Blvd., Hermosa Beach. Questions contact Mervis at (310) 944-0191. stcross.org.

Friday, April 7

A show to see

The South Bay’s longest running live theatre (60 years), the Manhattan Beach Community Church presents “Company” by Stephan Sondheim. $20 with open seating. Box office opens at 7:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. before each show. 303 South Peck Avenue, Manhattan Beach. For further information email to Bmanninggc@aol.com. Or visit mbcctheater.com.

Saturday, April 8

Round it up

Household hazardous waste and electronics/computer waste roundup. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Rancho Palos Verdes Civic Center, City Yard, 30940 Hawthorne Blvd. Free and open to Peninsula and LA County residents. Material accepted include paint, batteries, motor oil, herbicides, pesticides, expired or unwanted medicine, fluorescent light bulbs, microwaves, cell phones, etc. For questions call (310) 377-0360.

Succulents on display

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society 45th Annual Show and Sale. See stunning displays, get tips and advice from experts, and buy rare and unusual plants at very reasonable prices. Sat. & Sun. 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Show and sale included with paid garden admission: Adult $9; senior/student w/ID $6; child 5-12 $4; under 5 free; Garden members free. Buy your tickets at the door. For questions call (310) 378-1953 or (310) 618-9886. Southcoastcss.org.

Print Museum Kids Krafts Day

For Kids and the “Kid-at-Heart” a fun event for the upcoming holiday weekend. Where Budding “Gutenbergs” and “Horace Greeley’s” can observe and join in on demonstrations in printing, paper making, cartooning, book arts, origami, calligraphy screen printing (bring a t-shirt), as well as mini-tours of the museum’s extraordinary collection of “operating” antique printing presses and the casting of type via the wonderfully noisy linotype machine. $10 (non-participating kids under 5 yrs free) 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The International Printing Museum, 315 W. Torrance Blvd., Carson. For questions call (310) 515-7166 or visit printmuseum.org.

Tell me a story

Stories, songs and more for all at the White Point Nature Education Center. Introduce children to the beauty of the natural surroundings. Retired children’s librarian Carla Sedlacek will share stories and activities featuring nature themes, exciting props and songs. Free. 10 a.m. 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. RSVP at pvplc.org, Events & Activities.

A tisket a tasket

Old-Fashion Easter Egg Hunt at Point Fermin Lighthouse. Free. Come early for 10:30 a.m. kids crafts and photo opportunity. Lucky egg hunters may find a golden egg — good for a special gift. 11 a.m. sharp egg hunt. BYOB (bring your own basket). 807 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. For more information contact the Lighthouse at (310) 241-0684.

Yoga on the octagon

The Redondo Beach Pier Association offers free community yoga classes on the Redondo Beach Pier, 100 Fisherman’s Wharf, Redondo Beach. 10 – 11 a.m. Bring a mat and water. For a complete list of summer events visit redondopier.com/events/.

Galleria Spring Fling

Get your kids ready for the annual Spring Fling at the South Bay Galleria. Crafts, face painting, balloon artists, DJ, prize baskets and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny. Free. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Level 3, 1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach. For more information contact guest services at (310) 371-7516 or visit them on level 1, near CPK entrance. SouthBayGalleria.com.

The Scottish Fiddlers in Hermosa

The Scottish Fiddlers of L.A. Spring Concert is a lively evening of fiery fiddle, dance and Gaelic song. $12 at the door. Kids under 13 free. 7:30 p.m. Hermosa Beach Community Theatre, 710 Pier Avenue, Hermosa Beach. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com/event/2721430. For questions call (310) 266-8080. Scottishfiddlers.org.

Sunday, April 9

McNeil’s ‘70s show

Singer Dennis McNeil dips into his ‘70s songbook for an evening of James Taylor, Jackson Brown, The Eagles, Elton John and other enduring singer songwriters from the post ‘60s generation. 7:30 p.m. at the intimate Live at The Lounge, next to the Comedy and Magic Club. 1018 Hermosa Avenue., Hermosa Beach. $20. ComedyandMagicClub.com

