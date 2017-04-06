Beach Cities Sports: Golf, football, running, volleyball and more

Golf: Carter Gaede, 9, of Manhattan Beach won the 7-9 boys division Sunday at the 4th annual Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Course. Drive, Chip & Putt is a free nationwide youth golf development program open to boys and girls ages 7-15. Gaede was one of four male National Finalists from the Riviera Country Club regional qualifier on September 24, 2016 who earned an invitation to compete.

Fundraising: Mira Costa rugby All-Star and captain Jonah Tavai has been invited to represent a touring side from the United States to play in England. Unfortunately Jonah can’t get there by himself…he could use our help. The junior needs to raise $2,000 to pay for the trip. Donations can be made at gofundme.com/jk5mw-chase-for-chance.

Beach Volleyball: The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) will be hosting the National Classic presented by Tropic Sunwear showcasing Girls 18U competition on Saturday, April 8 in Hermosa Beach. For more information, visit aaubeach.org.

Volleyball: Registration is open for Surfside Volleyball Club Spring Clinics and Summer Camps for girls and boys in grades 2-8 of all levels. For more details, visit surfsidevolleyball.com or email info@surfsidevolleyball.com.

2014 National Coach of the Year and 2015 California Coach of the Year Tommy Chaffins is having spring volleyball clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays for girls and boys in grades 3 through 8. All clinics are held at Redondo High School. For more info, please visit tommychaffinsvolleyballclinics.com or email tomchaffins@yahoo.com.

Football: Redondo Beach Youth Football & Cheer Pop Warner is currently looking for coaches for all levels from Mitey Mite – Varsity football. If interested, please email application by March 31 to Travis at rbyfcad@yahoo.com. Walk-up registration for boys and girls ages 6-14 will be held Saturdays, April 29 and May 20 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Perry Park, 2301 Grant Ave. For more information, email nmoreno74@verizon.net or visit eteamz.com/redondobeach.

Swimming: Southern California Aquatics is holding sessions for triathletes who want to improve their swimming techniques. Workouts are available Monday at 8 p.m. at Redondo Union High School, 1 Seahawk Way or Wednesday at 6 a.m. at Urho Saari Swim Stadium, 219 W. Mariposa Ave, El Segundo. RSVP first at SCAQ@swim.net or call 310-390-5700 for a free one-hour session.

Running: GI Joe Charles hosts the Spring Pier-to-Pier Run/Walk on Saturday, April 22. at 8 a.m. beginning at the Hermosa Beach Pier. Early Bird discounts for $25 available for adults (through March 16) and kids under 17 (through April 3). For more information, call 310-980-9339 or visit mbbootcamp.com.



The 26th Annual El Segundo PTA Run for Education is set for Saturday, April 22 beginning with the 5K Run/Walk and 10K Run at 8 a.m. followed by the 1/2K and 1K Kids’ Fun Run at 9:45 a.m. For information or to register, visit esrun4education.com or email info@esrun4education.com.

